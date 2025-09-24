Empowering New Editors: BACE Wiki Hub Wikipedia Training

On August 24, 2025, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group facilitated a hands-on Wikipedia training for the BACE Wiki Hub, bringing together about 55 participants at one of BACE’s lecture halls. The session, led by Achiri Bitamsimli and Alhaji Darajaati, introduced new members to the Wikimedia Movement and equipped them with the skills to create accounts and begin their editing journey.



More than a technical workshop, the training served as an inspiring and community-driven experience. With guidance from experienced team members, participants were taken step by step through account creation and the basics of editing, ranging from correcting typos and adding reliable citations to translating articles and drafting new entries. For many, it was their first time engaging with Wikipedia beyond being readers.





The facilitators highlighted the importance of preserving indigenous knowledge, addressing underrepresented topics, and promoting local languages online. The energy, curiosity, and enthusiasm in the room reflected the participants’ eagerness to make meaningful contributions. Several attendees even completed their first edits before the session concluded.

Throughout the day, participants engaged actively asking questions, sharing reflections, and receiving personalized guidance. Many expressed how empowered they felt to contribute to a global platform, knowing their work could help elevate African knowledge and voices.

The event concluded with renewed motivation to tell African stories from African perspectives. The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group remains committed to mentoring these new editors as they contribute to closing knowledge gaps and advancing local content across Wikimedia projects



