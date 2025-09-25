Free knowledge reaches Purmamarca, UNESCO World Heritage Site

Thousands of years of Andean history preserved in Purmamarca are now coming to life through Wikimedia projects.

Located in Jujuy Province at the heart of the Quebrada de Humahuaca, a 155-kilometre valley recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, this small town reflects an unbroken human presence spanning prehistoric settlements, the Inca Empire, Spanish colonization, and the diverse communities of today. Framed by the multicolored slopes of the Seven Colored Hill, Purmamarca serves as a living archive of Andean memory, where Indigenous cosmovisions, colonial legacies, and contemporary practices converge within a landscape that continues to shape local identity.

In this remarkable setting, Wikimedistas de Jujuy, a volunteer community of Wikimedia contributors, has taken on the task of connecting ancestral knowledge with open digital platforms. Working closely with students, educators, and municipal authorities, the group ensures that Purmamarca’s stories are celebrated locally while reaching a global audience. Documenting landscapes, rituals, and scientific initiatives, they show how Wikimedia can bridge the realities of the remote Andes with worldwide communities, making heritage both visible and participatory. Three key milestones illustrate how free knowledge grows where heritage and community meet.

Ecology-focused edit-a-thon in July

The first milestone occurred in July with the LichenWikiEcology initiative, an event that combined ecological science and open knowledge. Students, educators, and local residents gathered at 2,300 meters above sea level for a day of collaborative editing, field experiments, and photographic documentation of native lichens. Participants explored bioactive compounds and discussed their traditional uses as dyes, medicines, and environmental indicators. Beyond uploading images to Wikimedia Commons, the event created a space for dialogue about climate change, sustainable tourism, and the Andean principle of living in harmony with nature.

Although Purmamarca attracts thousands of visitors each year, it remains part of a rural region where digital infrastructure and representation lag behind urban centers. Many local stories risk being overlooked online. The July edit-a-thon helped close this gap by training new editors and empowering community members to create their own digital presence. Municipal staff, students, and educators learned to edit articles and categorize images, turning previously overlooked voices into recognized contributors to global science and culture.

Opening sacred spaces with a cemetery photo series

The second milestone focused on the Purmamarca cemetery, a hillside site overlooking the Seven Colored Hill that embodies the Andean dialogue between life, death, and sacred landscapes. For local families, the cemetery is not only a resting place but also a point of contact with the mountains that watch over their ancestors. Photographing the site required careful collaboration with residents to respect spiritual protocols while capturing architectural details and ritual decorations. Uploading these images to Wikimedia Commons connects local memory to global platforms and ensures that the Andean understanding of life and death is preserved and accessible to educators, researchers, and journalists worldwide. In the future, the project seeks to enhance Wikimedia Commons by providing richer descriptions and to integrate this material into Wikipedia articles, creating a well-connected representation of Purmamarca’s heritage. This approach shows how free knowledge can convey both the emotional and cosmological dimensions of cultural heritage.

Building heritage together through Wikimedia collaboration

A third milestone will take place in October 2025, when Wikimedistas de Jujuy will work with Purmamarca’s municipal staff to expand and improve Wikimedia resources related to the town, the Quebrada de Humahuaca, and local cultural practices. The initiative includes workshops to train municipal staff, tour guides, educators, and community members in creating and maintaining high-quality content in Spanish and, where possible, Indigenous languages. It also involves sharing cultural photographs on Wikimedia Commons and systematically categorizing and describing existing materials. This cooperation transforms isolated activities into a long-term practice of digital stewardship, ensuring that Purmamarca becomes not only a subject of documentation but also an active curator of its own heritage.

Even in well-known tourist destinations, local perspectives often remain absent from global knowledge networks. Through training new editors, sharing freely licensed images, and collaborating with municipal staff, Wikimedistas de Jujuy shows how a volunteer community can close this gap and empower residents to tell their own stories. The experience in Purmamarca demonstrates that Wikimedia projects can thrive in remote, high-altitude settings when co-created with families, schools, guides, and government officials. It offers a model for other Andean communities seeking to preserve and share their heritage.

From the high desert of Jujuy to digital platforms accessible across the world, Purmamarca shows that when heritage and community work together, free knowledge becomes a bridge between past and future.

