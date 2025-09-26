Celebrating African Food Heritage on Wikipedia through the AfroCuisine Contest

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group recently joined the Africa & Proud Campaign to celebrate the rich heritage of African cuisine through the AfroCuisine Contest which run from 10th July, 2025 to 10 August, 2025. This initiative was designed to help bridge the content gap about African foods, many of which are underrepresented or missing entirely on Wikipedia and its sister projects.

Food is an essential part of culture and identity, yet articles on African traditional dishes are often limited online. The contest aimed to change that by ensuring that African cuisine, chefs, and food traditions are well-documented and accessible to all.

Before the contest kick started, there was an official launch of the contest by the DWUG team members like the Programs Coordinator Musah Fuseini who threw more light on the contest and what it’s centered on. Abdul-Rafiu Fuseini the Community Facilitator took the participants through the rules of the contest.

In Ghana, the project brought together four indigenous language communities: Dagbani, Gurene, Kusaal, and Dagaare. Each community actively contributed by creating or improving 40 articles in their respective languages. Collectively, the communities produced 160 new and improved Wikipedia articles, highlighting Ghanaian and African foods, chefs, and other notable figures in the food industry.

By participating in this contest, we not only improved Wikipedia’s representation of African food but also celebrated our diverse cultural heritage. It was a moment of pride for our communities, reinforcing the idea that documenting our own knowledge is a vital step toward preserving and sharing Africa’s story with the world.

