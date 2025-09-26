My first Wikimania on my birthday and my birthday at my first Wikimania

I was born in summer, and because of that, I always celebrated my birthday during vacation, away from my friends. Even my work holidays often coincided with my birthday. But 2025… This year was truly special. For the first time, on my birthday I was at Wikimania—in Africa, 5,400 km away from home—just as my very first Wikimania was about to begin. It felt absolutely wonderful and fantastic. Of course, back home more people would congratulate me on my birthday, and there would be plenty of gifts. But when a volunteer Wikimedian, whom I didn’t even know, congratulated me based on the note I had written about my birthday, I almost cried. When the hotel staff brought me a slice of cake and congratulated me, I barely held myself back from hugging her. And so, my Wikimania began with its opening. Before the ceremony, many admired my national dress. A German Wikimedian even compared me to the Queen of Sheba—and that was exactly my intention, to look like a queen. My birthday turned out beautiful and unforgettable.

My new friends

The most unforgettable person I met at Wikimania was Narayan89. I hadn’t known this Italian before—we only took a photo together. He was very friendly and sincere. I’m usually not the type to hug new acquaintances, but he embraced me for the picture. It was a little uncomfortable for me, but knowing his sincerity, I didn’t say a word. The socks he gifted me will remain among the most wonderful gifts I’ve ever received in my life. Because of this kind-hearted person, I developed a deep love for Italians, and I would be very happy to meet him again.

Lorenzo and Panpanchik

During Wikimania, I met Nitesh Gill, who was wonderful and friendly. But until the very last day of the conference, I couldn’t find her anywhere. Only on the final day did I get the chance to meet her again. She inspired me in many ways.

The following days at Wikimania were just as amazing. I exchanged sweets and gifts with new friends, and I felt that my daily traditional outfits made me stand out from everyone else.

At Wikimania, I also reunited with some people I had met before and made many new friends. Among them, the Indonesians were especially remarkable. One day, I will definitely visit Indonesia to see them again.

New Horizons

Wikimania also opened my eyes to many new things related to the Wikimedia movement and what could be done across other projects. A new world opened up for me, and I set myself the goal of becoming Wikimedian of the Year. Maybe it will come true.

Wikimania is not just a conference—it is a place for friendship and exchanging ideas. I am truly grateful to the Wikimedia community, which can bring together people of different religions and nationalities. I believe that these unforgettable memories will remain in my mind forever.

With my dear mentor, Jamshid Nurkulov. I am very grateful to him for being the reason I came to Wikimania.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation