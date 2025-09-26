Sharing the Achievements of Wikipedia Asian Month User Group 2024–2025: Strengthening Community Involvement and Governance

Since its launch in 2015, Wikipedia Asian Month (WAM) has grown into a global initiative aimed at celebrating Asia’s cultural, historical, and linguistic diversity through the creation and improvement of Wikipedia articles in multiple languages. As the campaign continues to grow, the Wikipedia Asian Month User Group (WAMUG) has also evolved in both structure and reach. The 2024–2025 period marks a new phase of institutional growth, stronger regional participation, and more stable governance mechanisms.

Quokka, mascot of ESEAP region, holding pamphlet of Wikipedia Asian Month, taken on day 4 of Wikimania 2025.

By Aspere, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

In 2024–2025, WAM saw a significant increase in overall edit data and regional participation. Contributions from various language communities surged, particularly in the number of articles submitted and offline events organized. According to the statistics, the number of submitted articles increased by 65% from 2023, reflecting the growing enthusiasm and impact of the campaign. Offline events also reached their highest number since 2016, signaling a strong rebound in community engagement and local cultural editing efforts. Here are the key factors that could drive the growth of this initiative:

Establishing APOKA: Legal Entity and Fiscal Independence

In the April of 2024, with the support from Wikimedia Taiwan, WAMUG established the Asia-Pacific Open Knowledge Association (APOKA) as a registered NGO in Taiwan. With this legal recognition, APOKA gained the ability to receive funding independently, engage in formal partnerships, and operate in a more transparent and accountable manner.

This step marks a significant shift toward long-term sustainability for the WAM campaign and the broader open knowledge movement in the Asia-Pacific region.



During 2024, WAMUG appointed its first Executive Director (ED) to lead operations, coordination, and outreach. The ED has played a pivotal role in recruiting regional ambassadors, promoting the campaign during regional calls, and fostering stronger engagement with communities.

With centralized leadership, WAMUG has significantly enhanced its organizational effectiveness and community outreach.



To better support the engagement within communities within Asia, WAMUG recruited four Regional Ambassadors representing major areas of Asia. These ambassadors have provided essential support to local communities through event coordination, resource sharing, and organizing offline events.



After extensive planning and community consultations throughout 2024, WAMUG successfully established its first Steering Committee in mid-2025. The committee includes representatives from multiple Asian regions and provides guidance on strategic decisions, community representation, and long-term planning.

This milestone reflects WAMUG’s commitment to democratic governance and a more community-driven future. The Steering Committee will play an instrumental role in shaping policies, distributing resources, and supporting local initiatives moving forward.



In this year’s plan, ambassadors and StC members served as representatives, actively participating in various Wiki and non-Wiki related conferences to foster communication and collaboration, while also supporting the promotion and updates of WAM. In all these events, WAMUG promoted regional collaboration, shared insights on open knowledge growth, and facilitated partnerships. Central Asia WikiCon 2025 Wikisource Conference 2025 RightsCon 2025 ESEAP Summit 2025

Wikimania 2025 participants reading WAM flyer.

By User: Joycewikiwiki, CC BY 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

With APOKA established, a dedicated Executive Director in place, Regional Ambassadors activated, and a Steering Committee now officially formed, Wikipedia Asian Month is entering a new era of sustainability and impact.

As we move forward, we continue to invite Wikimedia communities, languages, and regional groups to join us in bridging gaps in Asian representation on Wikipedia. Together, we can build a more inclusive and interconnected movement.

With 2025 WAM actively being prepared, November is approaching, and it’s time to join Wikipedia Asian Month! We’re excited to bring together more passionate individuals and communities to continue advancing Asian representation on Wikipedia. Whether you’re a senior editor or a first-timer, your contributions are key to this year’s campaign’s success.

