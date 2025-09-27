Microworld: a Wikimedia-fueled microbial exhibition in northern Argentina

Public perception of microorganisms is often shaped by negative ideas, associating them solely with disease or contamination. However, microbes are essential for ecosystems, health, food production, and biotechnological innovation. Recognizing their importance and understanding microbial diversity is fundamental for microbiological literacy and the development of citizens and professionals aware of their environment.

In this context, Wikimedians of Jujuy, an informal Wikimedia community in northern Argentina, launches Microworld (Micromundo), an educational and microbiology outreach project based on Wikimedia projects. This project aims to transform perceptions of microbes and strengthen microbiological understanding in the region. The initiative is led by Luisfff2812, an Argentine researcher and young Wikimedia leader with microbiological research experience in Latin America, Europe, and North America, and with publications in peer-reviewed journals, research and review articles, and book chapters from prestigious publishers. With a focus on open science and Wikimedia projects, Luis will lead Micromundo for three months, integrating Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons as core tools for learning and outreach.

The training program receives institutional support from the provincial government through the Science, Technology, and Innovation Agency of Jujuy, in collaboration with lecturers from the National University of Jujuy and IES No. 5 “José Eugenio Tello”, providing significant backing that enables the integration of education in Wikimedia projects, microbiological research, and scientific outreach in a cooperative, innovative, and sustainable way. The program includes both in-person and virtual workshops combining theory, Wikimedia editing, and laboratory practice.

As a microbial exhibition, Microworld features an artistic component that constitutes its main attraction. Wikimedia Commons, with its extensive collection of microbial photographs, will be used both to enhance the exhibition environment and to improve existing content. The project will train 25 Biology teacher-training students in editing and enriching scientific files on Commons, identifying microbial species, and creating new images and videos under the microscope. All projected content will be properly attributed, recognizing Wikimedia Commons as the source driving the exhibition. At the same time, active contribution will be encouraged. At the conclusion of the project, all generated content, including photographs of microorganisms, cultures, laboratory experiments, illustrations, videos, and audiovisual material, will be released on Wikimedia Commons. This integration strengthens scientific and digital literacy, promotes collaboration and transparency, and extends the value of Microworld beyond the in-person event. This will allow anyone, from educators to researchers, to access, reuse, adapt, and share the materials, multiplying the educational and scientific impact of the exhibition. It ensures that the knowledge generated can be incorporated into future pedagogical activities, exhibitions, and outreach projects, establishing an open and collaborative legacy.

Simultaneously, Wikipedia is integrated as a pedagogical and scientific outreach tool. The 25 Biology teacher-training students will actively participate in researching, writing, and editing scientific articles related to microbiology, linking their content to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This process strengthens their academic and scientific literacy, while their contributions have global impact, as Wikipedia is one of the most consulted knowledge platforms worldwide. During the exhibition, the edited articles will serve as digital support, providing detailed explanations about each microorganism, its ecological role, biotechnological applications, and relation to the SDGs. Wikipedia thus acts as an interactive bridge between academic research and local and global scientific outreach, enhancing public interest in the microbial world.

The exhibition, scheduled for November 7 and 8 in San Salvador de Jujuy, has the potential to be replicated in other cities during 2026, expanding free knowledge. Although this is the fourth year that Luisfff2812 leads the exhibition, it is the first edition based exclusively on resources and contributions from Wikimedia projects, integrating image and video projections from Commons, microbial culture samples in Petri dishes, and observation stations with microscopes.

With Microworld, science, teaching, and the culture of collaboration are celebrated, strengthening open knowledge and generating an educational and scientific legacy for the province of Jujuy. The project consolidates a growing community of young Wikimedians and reinforces the sustainability of the global Wikimedia movement.

