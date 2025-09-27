Visibilizing Minority Languages in Northern Nigeria

Wiki for Minorities logo

The Wiki for Minorites WfMin a Non recognized user group of Wikimedia editors with a mission ofpromoting the minorities group from around the world has carriedout an important project lead by …. in Northern Nigeria to document, preserve and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Northern Nigeria to the rest part of the world.

The workshop cover three of the most important and popular Wikimedia project include: Wikipedia, Wikidata and Wikimedia Commons with the aim of boosting and showcasing the beautiful heritage, culture and nature of Northern Nigeria to the remaining part of the worlds.

Menors in the Jigawa Village

Important of minority languages to digital ecosystem

Minority languages are very important to Wikipedia and knowledge ecosystem through:

Knowledge Diversity: Minority languages bring perspectives, histories, and cultural knowledge that are often missing from dominant languages, making Wikipedia and Knowledge more inclusive and representative for the generation to come

Cultural Preservation: Documenting articles in minority languages helps preserve them for future generations and supports efforts to revitalize endangered languages such as Fulfulde and the remaining underrepresented linguistic minority

Linguistic Equity: It supports Wikipedia’s mission of free knowledge for all by ensuring that no language community is left behind and also People who speak minority languages gain access to knowledge in the language they best understandwhich reduce information barriers.



A focused and impactful gathering

The in-person session held at Dutse Royal Suite in Dutse the capital city of Jigawa State, Nigeria was attended by the Federal University Dutse Student, Jigawa State Polytechnics students, Languages enthusiasm community leaders to learn and give their contributions toward preserving our mother tongue. The training was led by Fulani215 supported by Bulama Umar Muhammed and Hussaini Mohammed to guided participant through photo upload to Wikimedia Commons, wikidata entries, articles creation among others.



Building a movement for representation

The visiblizing minority languages in Northern Nigeria is not just a training program. It is part of wider mission of the Wikimedia Foundation effort to revitalize minority languages from the danger of vanishing. By continuing investing in such project our underrepresented languages will have louder voice global knowledge ecosystem.

Call To Action

The Visibilizing Minority Languages in Northern Nigeria project is committed to preserving and promoting the rich linguistic diversity of the region. Minority languages are not only tools of communication but also vital carriers of culture, identity, and history. Yet, many of them face the risk of invisibility in today’s digital world.

We call on educators, researchers, community leaders, and young people to join us in documenting, sharing, and celebrating these languages on Wikimedia and other open platforms. By working together, we can ensure that these voices are not silenced but are recognized, preserved, and passed on to future generations

