My Reflections on Wikimania 2025

This year, I had the privilege of attending Wikimania 2025 in person, and it was an experience that left me inspired, challenged, and deeply motivated to keep contributing to the Wikimedia movement. The theme, Inclusivity. Impact. Sustainability., really resonated with me. It was not just a slogan but a guiding principle for every session, conversation, and collaboration that took place.

My Involvement

One of the highlights of my participation was engaging with all the Wikidata workshops led by Lydia Pintscher. Each session deepened my understanding of structured data and gave me practical tools to apply in my projects. I also found the SPARQL workshop by Houcemeddine Turki particularly enriching, as it expanded my ability to query and analyze data in new ways. The Hackathon Showcase was another favorite moment, as seeing the creativity and technical brilliance of the community was both humbling and energizing.

I also had the chance to contribute by presenting updates on the SCC Web-App, which had been refurbished with new features. Sharing this work with the global Wikimedia community and receiving feedback was a rewarding moment that will shape its future development.

Beyond the main program, I joined the Ghanaian meetup and the Let’s Connect meetups, both of which gave me space to connect with other Wikimedians, exchange ideas, and reflect on how local efforts tie into the broader global vision.

Key Learnings

Wikimania was also a space of immense learning for me. Two areas stood out:

: I left with much stronger skills and confidence in using it, which will be invaluable for Wikidata-related projects. Wikifunctions: discovering this initiative opened my eyes to new possibilities for knowledge-sharing and collaboration within Wikimedia.

The combination of technical knowledge, case studies, and real-life projects shared during the conference gave me a new sense of what is possible when communities come together with creativity and commitment.

Looking Ahead

As I reflect on the theme of inclusivity, impact, and sustainability, I see these values shaping my work in the coming year. I want my contributions to be more collaborative, sustainable, and impact driven. A big part of that will be continuing to improve the SCC Web-App, incorporating the feedback I received, and making it more useful for the community.