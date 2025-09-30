Wiki-Green Conference 2025

Group picture of participants at conference

On September 4, 2025, OFWA participated in the 3rd Wiki-Green Conference, themed ‘Open Knowledge for Sustainable Futures: Empowering CSOs in the Digital Age.’ The event was organised collaboratively by the Wiki Green Initiative, Open Knowledge Ghana, World Inspiring Network, Eco Warriors Movement and Wiki for Human Rights. Held at the CSIR STREPI, it brought together civil society organisations, with the goal of building their capacity to effectively utilise Wikimedia and its projects, as well as other open digital tools and platforms, to accelerate climate action for environmental sustainability.

The conference opened with solidarity messages from partner organisations, including Open Foundation West Africa, Wikimedia Ghana, and the CSO Platform on SDGs. The keynote address was then delivered by Alex Stinson, who shed light on the rapid spread of disinformation in the age of artificial intelligence. He stressed that environmental and climate-related information must not remain a luxury for the few but should instead be accessible, actionable, and inclusive.

Alex further emphasised the role of Wikipedia and its sister projects in this goal. He encouraged updating references and citations, translating climate-related articles into multiple languages for accessibility, and bridging critical data gaps, especially in the Global South. Initiatives such as Humanitarian OpenStreetMap, MapYourGrid, and OpenSupplyHub were highlighted as examples of initiatives where civil society organisations (CSOs) can actively contribute.

The panel discussion at the conference featured an open advocate, an academic, a CSO representative, and a youth leader. Together, they explored the potential of using digital platforms to advance environmental sustainability.

Civil Society Perspective : The CSO representative highlighted barriers such as lack of resources, limited access to technical tools and language constraints in their work in communities. Proposed solutions included capacity-building training, support from development partners, and stronger engagement with government ministries and agencies.

: The CSO representative highlighted barriers such as lack of resources, limited access to technical tools and language constraints in their work in communities. Proposed solutions included capacity-building training, support from development partners, and stronger engagement with government ministries and agencies. Open Knowledge Advocacy : The open advocate, Ruby D-Brown, noted that Wikipedia’s popularity makes it a powerful channel for visibility and accessibility. She further mentioned the importance of partnerships with language-focused organisations, to break down language and accessibility barriers.

: The open advocate, Ruby D-Brown, noted that Wikipedia’s popularity makes it a powerful channel for visibility and accessibility. She further mentioned the importance of partnerships with language-focused organisations, to break down language and accessibility barriers. Academic Lens : The academic highlighted the ways in which research findings are simplified through formats such as briefs, for dissemination and consumption by the public, to keep them informed.

: The academic highlighted the ways in which research findings are simplified through formats such as briefs, for dissemination and consumption by the public, to keep them informed. Youth Voice: The youth representative touched on how young people could and should leverage digital tools to educate communities about climate change, and contribute credible data to open platforms.

Training by Jesse at Wiki Green Conference

The end of the discussion led to the realisation that CSOs can and should harness open tools and platforms to overcome barriers of visibility, accessibility, and knowledge gaps. By leveraging platforms like Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons, CSOs not only document their work but also amplify their global impact.

The Wiki-Green Conference echoed the importance of leveraging open digital tools and platforms, to advance environmental sustainability. As climate change continues to affect communities worldwide, empowering CSOs with the skills to navigate Wikimedia and its projects, as well as other open platforms, will be key to ensuring that credible, accessible, and actionable information drives climate action for real change.



Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation