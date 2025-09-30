Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 18

by
Translate this post

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on September 13. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let askcac@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!

Upcoming and current events and conversations

Let’s Talk continues

  • CEE MeetingWikimedia CEE Meeting 2025 will be held in Thessaloniki, Greece, September 26-28.
  • Learning Clinic: The next Let’s Connect Learning Clinic will talk about “Mastering the Capacity Exchange (CapX) Tool” and will take place on September 30 at 13:00 UTC.
  • Big Fat Brussels Meeting: The tenth in-person gathering of Wikimedians enthusiastic in free knowledge advocacy, Big Fat Brussels Meeting, will take place on October 3-4.
  • Wikimedia Research Showcase: “Celebrating 13 Years: Wikidata’s Role in Learning and Culture” will be the featured theme for the next research showcase taking place on October 15 at 16:30 UTC.

Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure

See also newsletters: Wikimedia Apps · Growth · Research · Web · Wikifunctions & Abstract Wikipedia · Tech News · Language and Internationalization · other newsletters on MediaWiki.org

Annual Goals Progress on Volunteer Support

See also blogs: Global Advocacy blog · Global Advocacy Newsletter · Policy blog · WikiLearn News · list of movement events

Annual Goals Progress on Effectiveness

See also: quarterly Metrics Reports

Board and Board committee updates

See Wikimedia Foundation Board noticeboard · Affiliations Committee Newsletter

Foundation statements

Highlights from other Movement curated newsletters & news

See also: Diff blog · Goings-on · Planet Wikimedia · Signpost (en) · Kurier (de) · Actualités du Wiktionnaire (fr) · Regards sur l’actualité de la Wikimedia (fr) · Wikimag (fr) · Education · GLAM · The Wikipedia Library · Milestones · Wikidata · Central and Eastern Europe · other newsletters

Subscribe or unsubscribe to the Bulletin

Can you help us translate this article?

In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out?

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Meta

Posted in Main page (EN)