Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 18

Upcoming and current events and conversations
Let’s Talk continues
- CEE Meeting: Wikimedia CEE Meeting 2025 will be held in Thessaloniki, Greece, September 26-28.
- Learning Clinic: The next Let’s Connect Learning Clinic will talk about “Mastering the Capacity Exchange (CapX) Tool” and will take place on September 30 at 13:00 UTC.
- Big Fat Brussels Meeting: The tenth in-person gathering of Wikimedians enthusiastic in free knowledge advocacy, Big Fat Brussels Meeting, will take place on October 3-4.
- Wikimedia Research Showcase: “Celebrating 13 Years: Wikidata’s Role in Learning and Culture” will be the featured theme for the next research showcase taking place on October 15 at 16:30 UTC.
Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure
- Tech News: Read updates from Tech News week 38 and 39.
- Wikifunctions: Wikifunctions is now available on 123 Wiktionary languages and have more than 3,000 functions available.
- Collaborative Contributions: A new feature, called Collaborative Contributions, allows editors to see the impact of their collaborative editing activities. It was live demoed earlier and you can follow instructions to test it out.
- CampaignEvents extension: The CampaignEvents extension was deployed to Wikimedia Commons and all Wikisources -80+ wikis.
- Event registration: Starting the week of October 6, on small and medium wikis that have the CampaignEvents extension enabled, all autoconfirmed users will be able to use Event Registration as an organizer. No changes will be made for large wikis unless requested in Phabricator. More information on Meta.
- Search Suggestions: Upon clicking an empty search bar, logged-out users now see suggestions of articles for further reading on all Wikipedias, in order to make it easier for users to find articles.
- Datacenter server switchover: A successful datacenter server switchover backup test took place on September 24.
- Activity Tab now on Android: Beta users of the Wikipedia Android app can now try the redesigned Activity tab, which replaces the Edits tab. The new tab offers personalized insights into reading, editing, and donation activity, while simplifying navigation and making app use more engaging.
Annual Goals Progress on Volunteer Support
- Banners & Logos policies: The Wikimedia Foundation has published draft proposals for policies related to the use of banners and logo changes for advocacy purposes.
- Wikipedia 25: Wikimedia Foundation is creating playful, celebratory interventions on the Wikipedia portal page, the Wikipedia app, and potentially any interested Wikipedias to celebrate Wikipedia’s 25th birthday. Please share your inputs and add your username on the Talk page if you think your community would be interested in participating.
- Regional Funds: Welcoming new ESEAP Regional Funds Committee Members.
- Peer Learning: Reflections from Let’s Connect at Wikimania Nairobi 2025.
Annual Goals Progress on Effectiveness
Board and Board committee updates
- Wikimedia Georgia: Wikimedia Georgia becomes the newest Wikimedia Chapter.
Foundation statements
- Knowledge integrity: The Wikimedia Foundation launches a new series that explores how Wikipedia can inspire new standards of knowledge integrity for our times.
Highlights from other Movement curated newsletters & news
- National award: Wikipedian and current chair of Wikimedia Deutschland, Alice Wiegand, receives the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for her voluntary commitment to Wikipedia and the global Wikimedia movement.
- Supporting admins and patrollers: Motivating, training and networking – Wikimedia Ukraine’s plan to support Wikipedia admins and patrollers.
- Wikimania roundup: A roundup of Wikimania and this year’s Wikimedians of the year by the French-speaking community’s newsletter, Regards sur l’actualité du mouvement Wikimédia (Views on Wikimedia movement’s events, or RAW).
