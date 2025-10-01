Ewe Language Activists Trained to Translate the Sustainable Development Goals Online

Flyer of the event

On May 9 to 10, 2025, the Ewe Wikimedians Community, in partnership with LoveAid Foundation , we organized a two-day workshop in Ho, Ghana. The event was titled “Translating the Sustainable Development Goals into Ewe.”

The main goal of the workshop was to help participants learn how to translate SDG articles in Ghana and empower more local voices and bring global conversations closer to home. Participants included teachers, language scholars and Wikimedians who care about the future of Ewe.

What the Participants Learned

During the two days, participants took part in discussions, group work, and practical sessions. They were guided to:

Understand why promoting their language online is important.

Think about how they personally use Ewe and what they want to achieve with it online.

Plan simple steps for using platforms like Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons

Learn the best ways to create content like videos, stories, and posts in Ewe.

Know how to properly translate and upload media online.

The training also helped them understand the importance of telling local stories in their own words and respecting the rights of others.

Moving Forward

By the end of the workshop, each participant had created a simple plan for how they will support the Ewe language online. Some chose to write on Wikipedia, others planned to create short videos, audios or images about SDG articles in Ghana and communities.

The workshop was a great opportunity to connect, learn, and grow. Many participants said they felt more confident and prepared to help promote their language while staying safe on the internet.

This workshop was another step forward in the work the Ewe Wikimedians Community is doing to support language and culture in the digital space.



