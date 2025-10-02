From Training to Storytelling: Awa Digitize Youth September Highlights

September was another exciting month for the African Wikipedian Alliance (AWA) Digitize Youth project, filled with new learnings, and impactful contributions to Wikimedia projects. Our participants showed incredible commitment, and together we made new notable entries on Wikipedia and Wikidata in contributing to open knowledge.



Awa Digitize youth Fellowship September Flyer

Training Sessions

This month, we hosted two interactive training sessions designed to equip participants with the skills they need to contribute meaningfully. One of the sessions was on how to successfully create a Diff Blog post, and they were happy to learn and promised to make a blog post at the end of the Fellowship, the slide presentation on how to create a diff post can be found here. Then the second training session was how to improve already existing articles and we finally had an office hour on addressing each session, encouraging questions.



This month, our collective efforts led to the creation and improvement of significant content across Wikimedia projects:

This month’s outcomes reflect the hard work and commitment of our participants:

Office Hour Engagement

On 12th September, we held an office hour where participants gathered to ask questions, share their challenges, and find solutions together. It was a safe and supportive space to check in with the community.

Our Contributions for this Month

Our participants were active across Wikipedia and Wikidata this month and our overall contributions are:

35 contents were worked on.

4 new Wikipedia articles were created, and 10 articles were updated.

On Wikidata, 11 new items were created, and 10 items were updated.

Some outstanding articles created in the month of September are :

Reflections and Next Steps

This journey is not just about ticking boxes or completing tasks, it’s about the effect of updated knowledge, freedom of expression, and digital empowerment across Africa especially in Ethiopia and Senegal.

As we move forward, I am excited to dive deeper into more training, more collaborative sessions with other Experienced Editors, support the fellows in any capacity they may need, and continue building vibrant digital participants in my community.

Want to be a part of this community?

Kindly do well to fill the Needs Assessment form and join our Whatsapp Community.

“Together, we are not just digitising, we are transforming the African narratives”

