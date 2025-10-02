Join Ukraine’s first conference for Wikimedia researchers

What’s the role of free licenses and Wikimedia photo contests in preserving Ukraine’s cultural heritage? How are Ukrainian cities represented across different Wikipedia language editions? How do the Russian government’s attempts to create its own Wikipedia clone look like?

These are only a few of the questions Ukrainian researchers have been answering through their work. Now, we at Wikimedia Ukraine are excited to announce our first conference devoted to spotlighting and discussing research on Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects.

The conference will take place on November 15th in Kyiv and online. It will bring together existing and aspiring Wikimedia researchers, along with the Ukrainian Wikimedia community.

Image credits: Iryna Boiko, CC BY-SA 4.0

While most participants will come from Ukraine, we’re also looking for international presenters who:

conduct research into Wikimedia in the Ukrainian context (for example, study topics around Russia’s war against Ukraine);

feel they can contribute to the event in any other way (for example, introducing concepts or ideas that could be interesting to Ukrainian Wikimedia researchers).

International speakers can present in English, we’ll arrange translation into Ukrainian.

You can read the full official announcement in Ukrainian. But if you don’t speak Ukrainian and would like to participate, you can just reach out to edu@wikimedia.org.ua. Registration closes on October 15th, so make sure to reach out sometime before this deadline.

We’re organizing the event in partnership with two Ukrainian universities, Kyiv Aviation Institute and Kharkiv National University of Radioelectronics, and thanks to grant support from the Wikimedia Foundation through the Wikimedia Research Fund. The program’s goal is to build out Ukraine’s Wikimedia research community through this conference and a series of online events. Learn more on Meta

