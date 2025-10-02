My Wikimania Journey-2025, By SIR SUCCESS (NAA JAHINFO)

You know, to really get why my trip to Wikimania 2025 was such a big deal, I have to rewind a bit. You have to understand where I’m coming from. For me, editing Wikipedia isn’t just a hobby I do in my free time, it feels bigger than that. It’s about fighting to make sure my culture doesn’t get left behind. The Dagbani language, it’s everything. It’s not just words; it’s our history, our proverbs, the way my grandparents told stories. Every single time I add a sentence or correct a translation on the Dagbani Wikipedia, it is a monumental victory towards giving life to our language to make sure we have our share of the online cake that’s truly ours.

Wikimania 2025 attendee map

For the longest time, Wikimania was just this thing I read about. A bunch of names and stories from people on the other side of the world. I would see the photos on Meta-Wiki or Wikimedia Commons, and then fantasize in utopian dreams of this amazing gathering of all the people who just got it, all in one room, deciding the future of free knowledge. And I would be sitting in Tamale, following along on my phone, feeling genuinely happy for them but also, I’ll admit, a little jealous soul for no being there. I desperately wanted to be in those rooms, to share what it’s like working on a small language project, to learn from everyone else. But let’s be real; the cost, the visas, the travel… it always felt completely out of reach. A total pipe dream of a young Wikimedian.

So when the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group told me they were funding my trip, I was honestly speechless. This is my community. The same people I’ve spent countless hours with online, debating formatting and sourcing over WhatsApp. For them to choose to invest in me… it wasn’t just about the money. It was them saying, “Your voice matters! Our work matters! Go represent us! Go and make us proud!” That’s huge. I didn’t just pack my bags for a conference. I felt like I was carrying the hopes of our whole user group with me. It was equal parts terrifying and the biggest honor of my life.

And then I got to Nairobi. The first thing you notice, everywhere you go, is the word “KARIBU.” I learned real quick that it means “welcome.” And let me tell you, they mean it. Walking into the venue for Wikimania 2025, with that “Impact, Inclusivity and Sustainability” theme everywhere… wow. The energy was something you could actually feel. It’s hard to describe. It was full of excitement and passion. It was straight to “So what’s your project?” or “What are you working on?”.

I loved learning that when addressing a group, it becomes “KARIBUNI” – “you are all welcome.” And that’s exactly what it felt like. That whole week was just this incredible blur of learning, sharing stories from home, and putting faces to the usernames we have engaged with online. The kind you know you’ll have for life. It was the ultimate “karibuni.”

#Wikimania Nairobi 2025

REFLECTIONS FROM SESSIONS

Over four packed days, I attended so many sessions, each leaving me with lessons I carry back to my community in Ghana and the Dagbani Wikimedians movement:

I began my Wikimania in 2025 journey with the pre-conference WikiTongues session, and it felt like the perfect starting point. Because, listening to communities share how they document and preserve their languages reminded me why I joined the Wikimedia movement in the first place; to give Dagbani and underrepresented languages a home on the internet. That first session set the tone for everything else I experienced in Nairobi.

Opening Ceremony; The next day came with all the colors, songs, and joy of the opening ceremony. Walking into the hall (MOMBASA), I could feel the energy before I even sat down. Hearing the voices and listening to the keynote speakers made me feel part of something bigger than myself. The atmosphere set the tone for everything that followed; hope, unity, and a shared commitment to shared knowledge. Then, as we celebrated 20 years of Wikimania, I realized I wasn’t just attending an event, but I was part of history.

Wikimania 2025 Opening Ceremony

WikiFunctions: One of my proudest moment was hearing Dagbani Wikipedia mentioned as one of the first Languages experimenting with WikiFunctions. It was powerful to see our work recognized on such a global stage.

WikiGames; This session was unexpectedly one of my favorites. It showcased creative ways of teaching and editing skills through fun and play. One example of Wikigame is Wiki Scavenger Hunt; which is used in finding and fixing small errors across random articles.

Wikipedia in the Classroom and Beyond: In Nakuru Room, I attended Wikipedia in the Classroom (African Focus). During this session, teachers shared how they guide students to research local topics, chiefs, rivers, landmarks and upload them to Wikipedia. This mirrored in our Dagbani Educational Program and gave me new strategies to try.

Youth Summit; At the Youth Summit ( Future of Learning), I was moved by teenagers confidently leading Wiki clubs. One said, “Don’t just correct us, mentor us.” That line reminded me to invest in mentoring young Dagbani editors, not just training them.

African Archives on Wikipedia (Meru Room), librarians demonstrated they digitalize and describe cultural artifacts. Their partnerships with museums inspired me to think of local archives in Ghana.

WikiWomen Summit: Women stories of struggle, resilience, and leadership reminded me that inclusion doesn’t happen by chance, it requires intention. The earth is definitely a woman, caring and adoring but very much underrepresented on our Wiki ecosystems, this was a deliberate call to action for us all.

Community Health and Resilience; In this session, I learnt that projects don’t really matter if people are not safe or cared for. And in the Wikimedia 2040 Vision Session, we dared to dream. What will our wikis look like in 15 years?. For me, it was simple: I dream of thriving Dagbani Wikipedia, full of local voices, knowledge and pride.

Participants at the Wikitongues Pre-conference at Wikimania 2025

BEYOND THE MAIN SESSIONS;

Wikimania 2025 was not just about panels and presentations. It was also about connection. The KARAOKE NIGHT was unforgettable. Hearing Wikimedians sing in dozens of languages reminded me that our diversity is our strength. It was lighthearted , but also symbolic; no matter the language or tune, every voice has a place.

WikiFranca meet-up at Wikimania 2025

My Takeaways;

Looking back, five lessons stand out for me;

Inclusion is action. It’s not enough to open doors, we must make sure everyone feels at home Knowledge equity is possible; From WikiFunctions to Wikigames, I saw how innovation can lift small communities Community is our heartbeat; whether in serious discussion or Karaoke Night, people make Wikimedia what it is. The future is ours to shape; and small language wikpedias like Dagbani must take their place boldly. Everyone voice matters; preserving languages, stories, and perspectives is at the heart of this movement.

My Closing Reflections;

Wikimania Nairobi 2025 was beyond a conference. It was a reminder that the work we do on Dagbani Wikimedia is part of something global, hopeful and growing. From hearing my Language mentioned in WikiFunctions, I felt both the seriousness and the joy of being Wikimedian.

Wikimania at 20 was about looking back at what we have achieved, where we are as a global movement and dreaming forward with the future in mind. I carry these dreams back home, ready to grow with my community.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation