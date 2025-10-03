1Lib1Ref 2025 Campaign in Nigeria

The 2025 edition of the #1Lib1RefNG campaign was conducted from June 1 to June 30, 2025, by the Wikimedia Usergroup Nigeria, as part of the global #1Lib1Ref initiative. The aim of the campaign is to improve the quality and credibility of Wikipedia articles by encouraging librarians, Wikimedians, and knowledge lovers across Nigeria to add missing references. This year’s campaign combined a national competition with community-led edit-a-thons and two major events: an online office hour and an in-person training session.

Activities and Engagement

Office Hour (Virtual):

Office hour held on Saturday, June 14 , to guide new participants on how to effectively contribute and answer people’s questions concerning the campaign.

It was conducted on Wednesday, June 25 , in collaboration with the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Lagos Chapter, at the WUGN Office in Alimosho, Lagos.

Networks across various states such as Abuja Network, Gombe Network, Anambra Network, Imo Network and others hosted local events with support from the Community Micro Grants to enable regional participation.



Photo session during the physical training

In-Person training in collaboration with the Association of Nigerian

Authors(ANA)

During 1lib1Ref physical training in Abuja Network

Campaign Winners

Participants were required to register on the Outreach Dashboard and use both #1Lib1Ref and #1Lib1RefNG hashtags for their edits to be tracked.

Top Contributors – English Wikipedia:

Muhdavdullahi -1st position

Pharouqenr -2nd position

Aderiqueza -3rd Position

Prizes Awarded

1st Place: ₦100,000 Gift Voucher



2nd Place: ₦70,000 Gift Voucher



3rd Place: ₦50,000 Gift Voucher



Tools Used for the Campaign

Wikimedia Hashtags Tool



Citation Hunt



Outreach Dashboard

Organizing Team

Halima – Co-Lead, 1Lib1RefNG 2025

– Co-Lead, 1Lib1RefNG 2025 Merit – Co-Lead, 1Lib1RefNG 2025

– Co-Lead, 1Lib1RefNG 2025 Ayokanmi – Programs Director, WUGN

– Programs Director, WUGN Barakat (WUGN) – Project Officer, WUGN



Conclusion

The 1Lib1RefNG 2025 campaign successfully mobilized Nigerian editors to improve Wikipedia’s reliability by adding references. With a competitive structure, practical training, and nationwide collaboration, it showcased the collective impact of librarians and volunteers in the open knowledge movement.

