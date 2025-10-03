My Wikimania 2025 Reflections

My Wikimania 2025 experience began on August 3rd in Gombe State, Nigeria. I boarded a vehicle for a six-hour trip to Kano, from where I finally took off at the Kano Airport on August 4th, 2025. In Kano, I also linked up with another Wikipedian, Abdulkadir Abdulkadir, a Fulfulde Wikipedia administrator, and we boarded the plane together. During the journey, we discussed the urgent need for more African content on Wikipedia and how local-language Wikipedias like Fulfulde could be strengthened and cleaned up to match the standards of English Wikipedia. This was my very first Wikimania, and it turned out to be an unforgettable experience.

Even before leaving Nigeria, I made sure to prepare thoroughly. I printed out the full schedule of activities, not just because I had it synced to my Google Calendar, but because I wanted a tangible way of marking up sessions I did not want to miss. With pen in hand, I carefully went through the program, asterisking the talks and workshops that caught my attention. Looking back, this “manual” step made me more intentional about how I approached the conference.



Learning, Connections, and Inspiration

Beyond the incredible learning opportunities, Wikimania was also about connections, the kind that expand one’s horizon and spark new collaborations. I had the privilege of meeting and engaging with inspiring Wikimedians from all over the world:

Veronica Thamaini

Meeting Veronica Thamani, the Manager, Regional Funding Programs at the Wikimedia Foundation was more than just another conference connection, it was a full-circle moment. Years ago, when I first wanted to launch the Wiki Afrodemics Project, I reached out to her via email. Her futuristic insight and calm response stood out; not only did she encourage me, but she also went ahead to share materials that reshaped my understanding and gave the project a clearer direction.

Fast forward to today, the project has been running for three years, with expanded sections that include collaborations with new partners, a quarterly database for African scholars, the Wiki Loves Afrodemics series, and mentorship programmes. None of this would have taken shape the way it did without her early guidance.

So, meeting Veronica in person at Wikimania was a very big deal for me. True to form, I found her in one of the sessions doing what she does best, providing practical guidance to volunteers and affiliates on how to access support and resources from the Wikimedia Foundation to strengthen their advocacy. It felt like finally connecting the dots between the beginning of my journey and where I am today.

Jimmy Wales

Another defining moment was meeting Jimmy Wales, the co-founder of Wikipedia. For someone like me who has spent years contributing to the Wikimedia movement, shaking hands and exchanging words with the visionary behind it all felt both humbling and motivating. It reminded me why we do this work: to ensure that free knowledge is accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Dsp13

Among the highlights of my connections was meeting Dsp13 a seasoned Wikipedian with years of experience transforming both Wikipedia and Wikidata. His current focus on improving women’s visibility on Wikimedia projects deeply resonated with me. Later, he would go on to support me in refining the Wiki Afrodemics project meta page and even connected me with the founder of Women in Red, Victuallers. Together, we are now working on ways to release thousands of images from the African Academy of Sciences into the public domain.

Miguelángel Verde Garrido

I also connected with Miguelángel Verde Garrido, Senior Editor for Global Advocacy at the Wikimedia Foundation. Our conversation focused on the Foundation’s efforts to ensure that Wikimedia projects, and the contributors behind them, remain safe. I shared some of the work I’ve been doing both on and off Wikipedia, and it was rewarding to eventually present him with the Open Knowledge Advocacy Toolkit, which highlights practical strategies that the open knowledge enthusiasts can use to protect themselves.

Amanda Bittaker

I also had a memorable encounter with Amanda Bittaker, the Senior Manager, Program Management at the Wikimedia Foundation. Our discussions revolved around the role of AI on Wikipedia and strategies for detecting harmful generative AI. Amanda is the kind of person who always comes with tools at hand; she introduced me to Tone Check, a lightweight language model designed to flag derogatory, promotional, or subjective content in Wikipedia edits.

But it wasn’t all tech talk, there was fun too! I introduced Amanda to the traditional African game Ayo Olopon, and while I won the first round, she beat me in the second.

Bukola James

For the second time, I had the opportunity to connect with Bukola James. We had an insightful conversation about the future of Wikimedia projects in Africa and, most importantly, strategies for closing the gender gap that continues to exist across the movement.

Jon Harald Soby

At the Hackathon, I linked up with Jon Harald Soby, and we had an engaging discussion about the future of local languages and how more attention can be given to those still in Wiki Incubators. He also introduced me to Translatewiki, a platform that allows technical terms in English to be translated into local languages, making Wikimedia projects more accessible to diverse communities.

International Youth Meet-Up



I also had the privilege of speaking at the International Youth Meet-Up during Wikimania, where I focused on the power of personal development. I reminded fellow youths that while the Wikimedia Foundation is always willing to support us, we must first prove through our actions that we are capable and prepared. Support follows readiness. I urged participants to take ownership of their growth by making use of the free resources and opportunities within the Wikimedia ecosystem, resources that can sharpen our skills, expand our knowledge, and amplify our impact. If we commit to developing ourselves, there will be no limit to how far we can go or the kind of change we can drive together.

Speaking at the Interanion Youth Meet up in Nairobi International Youth Meetup Group Picture

Volunteering at Wikimania

Beyond attending sessions, I also volunteered with the Wikimania Working Team as a room manager for Nyeri Room. My responsibilities included making sure the electronics (microphones, projectors, and online connections) ran smoothly, while also keeping the audience engaged. Volunteering gave me a deeper sense of belonging, and it was here that I got to work closely with Sheila Wangari, who became a wonderful collaborator throughout the conference.

After Wikimania

The connections didn’t end when Wikimania closed. I’ve continued collaborating with some of the amazing people I met. For example, DSP not only helped reorganize the Wiki Afrodemics meta page but also introduced me to new partners who share my vision for making African scholarship and cultural heritage more visible.

Final Reflections

Attending Wikimania 2025 was more than just a first-time experience for me, it was a defining moment in my Wikimedia journey. I came away with new knowledge, stronger collaborations, and lasting friendships. Most importantly, I left inspired to keep pushing for representation, visibility, and equity on Wikimedia projects, particularly for African knowledge.

