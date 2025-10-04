From Virtual to Reality: My Journey at Wikimania 2025

In March, I received an email that felt almost too good to be true, I had been awarded a full scholarship to attend Wikimania 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya. At that moment, I could hardly believe it. I was still relatively new to the Wikimedia community, yet here I was, given the opportunity to attend a worldwide conference and meet fellow Wikimedians from all corners of the globe—a dream come true!

Looking back, my Wikipedia journey began as a simple curiosity. I admired the platform from afar, fascinated by the wealth of knowledge it held. Over time, what started as small edits evolved into participating in competitions, and mentoring others. Each contribution strengthened my confidence and connection to the Wikimedia community. The scholarship to attend Wikimania feels like the next step in this journey—a chance not only to learn from experienced contributors but also to share my experiences and passion with a global audience.

WikiWomen Summit: Voices, Visions, and Inspiration

As a Wikimedian who is not only interested in technology and software development but also passionate about encouraging women, I was thrilled to attend the WikiWomen Summit on 5th August, a day before Wikimania officially began. The Summit provides a safe and inclusive space to share achievements, strategies, and visions for a more gender-equitable Wikimedia movement.

The session was particularly meaningful because, just two weeks earlier, I had participated in a workshop dedicated to teaching women how to contribute to Wikipedia. During the Summit, I shared my thoughts on women in the world of Wikimedia and knowledge-sharing, reflecting on the workshop and emphasizing the importance of supporting more women to confidently engage with Wikipedia and all Wikimedia projects. Connecting with other women Wikimedians was truly inspiring and further strengthened my commitment to this cause.

Exploring Tech: From Inspiration to Possibility

One of the sessions that left a lasting impression on me was “Decentralizing Software Development in the Wikimedia Movement” It wasn’t just a technical discussion—it was a vision of how technology can break barriers, empower local communities, and create equity in decision-making.

Hearing voices from Wikimedia Brasil, Wikimedia Deutschland, Igbo Wikimedians, and WikiCollabs (Indonesia) made me realize how powerful collaboration can be when innovation isn’t centralized in one place, but shared across cultures and contexts. Projects like Shared Software Development for Wikidata reminded me why I fell in love with technology in the first place: its ability to connect people, amplify voices, and open new possibilities for inclusion.

Another session I attended, focused on Wikidata’s reusable data, showed how open data can transform not only Wikimedia but also the world beyond it. The conversations about usability challenges and opportunities for wider impact felt personal to me. They spoke to my own dreams of making technology more accessible, human-centered, and impactful for everyone.



And as someone who has been studying programming languages with the hope of contributing more through technology, I felt a spark of excitement when I stepped into the Hacking Space. It wasn’t just a room full of laptops and screens—it was a space alive with possibility. Meeting developers and engineers from around the world, listening to their journeys, and witnessing their creativity firsthand left me inspired beyond words.

I was warmly introduced to engineers who not only shared their workflows but also welcomed me into their groups, guiding me through how collaboration truly happens in the movement. For the first time, I could see how my own skills might fit into this bigger picture.

Beating Drums and Global Connections: An Unforgettable Start

The opening ceremony of Wikimania 2025 on 6th August was nothing short of magical. The sound of traditional Kenyan drums filled the hall with rhythm and energy, and I could feel the heartbeat of Africa welcoming us. It was my very first time on the continent, and being immersed in the culture was an experience I will carry with me forever.

One of the most powerful moments was the announcement of the Wikimedians of the Year honorees. As the names were called and stories shared, I was deeply moved by how ordinary people, through passion and perseverance, can create extraordinary impact. The atmosphere was alive with celebration, and it felt like being part of a family that spans across the globe.

Wikimania 2025 Opening Ceremony Wikimedians of the Year 2025.

From Online to In-Person: Connecting with Wikimedians

I had the chance to exchange knowledge, learn about their work and plans, and gain insights from their experiences. These interactions not only broadened my understanding of the Wikimedia movement but also inspired me to contribute more actively and thoughtfully.

Before Wikimania, I knew several Wikimedians from other countries online, but meeting them in person for the first time at the MENA Connect Meetup was an unforgettable experience. The meetup brought together Arab Wikimedians to discuss the future of WikiArabia and the upcoming Board of Trustees elections.

I was also introduced to a youth meetup, where I had the chance to meet young Wikimedians from different countries for the first time. We were divided into groups and given time to share our experiences, discuss the challenges we face, and brainstorm possible solutions. Listening to their stories, learning how they overcome obstacles, and seeing their passion firsthand was truly inspiring. It made me feel connected to a global community of young contributors, all striving to make a difference through Wikimedia.

A Visit to the Iraqi Embassy

My three Iraqi Wikimedian friends and I were invited by Dr. Akram Jamil Suleiman, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, to visit the Iraqi Embassy in Nairobi. We had the wonderful opportunity to enjoy Iraqi tea while discussing our journeys in Wikimedia and our experiences at Wikimania.

We also explored the possibility of hosting Wikimedia events in Iraq and talked about the importance of strengthening our country’s presence in global knowledge initiatives. The visit concluded with a tour of the embassy, allowing us to appreciate its history and significance firsthand

Ending on a High Note: Feeling at Home in the Wikimedia Community

Wikimania 2025 concluded with a vibrant performance by the WikiChoir, singing two songs in Swahili and bringing the entire audience to their feet. Throughout my experience at Wikimania, I truly felt a sense of belonging in this global community. Singing alongside fellow Wikimedians, surrounded by the energy and joy of the choir, was incredibly warm and memorable—a perfect reflection of an inspiring week focused on building a sustainable, open, and inclusive future for the Wikimedia movement.

Attending Wikimania 2025 was more than just a personal milestone; it’s an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and be inspired by a worldwide community that shares the same mission: making knowledge free and accessible for everyone. I am excited, grateful, and ready to take this next step in my journey as a Wikimedian.

WikiChoir performing at the closing ceremony.

