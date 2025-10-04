Neurodiverse people’s dream grown up in Sorae Wetland, Incheon 

In January 2024, Wikimedia Korea and KCGAT established a partnership to support the Wikimedia activities of individuals with mental disabilities and neurodiverse individuals, and to hire neurodiverse individuals as project manager.

For the extension of the previous photo walks, we planned another event in the spirit of aiming to create an enjoyable experience for participants and a source of pride for wikimedians. The first photo walk destination for 2025 was Sorae Port in Incheon. On August 30, 2025, four individuals with mental disabilities and three association escorts set off together for Sorae Port. Sorae Port is a place that preserves the tradition and history of the fish market, serving as an important point where memories of the old Suin Line can be shared with the new generation of neurodiverse individuals.

Photowalk that has accessibility for all

Course selection was entrusted to the planning of the neurodiverse manager, with the providing feedback on certain aspects. Through the previous photo walk, we learned that neurodiverse individuals, while not having physical disabilities, are sensitive to long hikes or walks and to extremely hot or cold climates.

So the course was selected in the way of less walking. We optimized the route to minimize travel time, allowing you to photograph key sites centered around Sorae Port Station and Sorae Wetland Ecological Park, including Sorae Iron Bridge, Sorae Port Harbor, and Sorae History Museum. For slightly more distant points, we made efforts to reduce walking inconvenience by utilizing vehicles.

So participants didn’t show any signs of difficulty throughout the event and were able to complete the entire scheduled course in a warm and friendly atmosphere. With time remaining, they took a stroll together along Sorae Port Beach and photographed the Jangdo Fortress site.

Observing fiddler crabs and their friends at Sorae Wetlands

The first stop was Sorae Wetland Ecological Park. The initial hour was spent watching an educational video about mudflat, followed by time to color and assemble mud crab models. While the mud crab coloring activity was designed for families with children, the adult participants put aside any thoughts of it being childish and enthusiastically completed their own mud crabs, which made the us very pleased.

For the next 30 minutes, we spent time observing fiddler crabs and their fellow creatures in the mudflat. While most participants were so engrossed in taking photos that they didn’t catch a single one, one participant caught three crabs and showed them to the guide. It was vividly clear how they had returned to a childlike state, crawling under the deck and happily catching crabs with great enthusiasm. After the experience ended, all the crabs caught were returned to the embrace of nature.

History of Sorae railway bridge and future

After finishing their meal, the participants visited the old Sorae Railway Bridge, now a famous landmark, and the Sorae History Museum filled with memories. The old Sorae Railway Bridge is a remarkably old structure dating back to the Japanese colonial period, originally built for narrow-gauge steam trains to transport cargo. Later, it ceased freight operations and carried merchants and general passengers. Now, the Sorae Bridge has become a nostalgic spot, a bridge where everyone can stroll together as if stepping back in time. As the Suin-Bundang Line train passed over the new Sorae Bridge visible from the old bridge, each person could imagine the future of the Sorae Bridge.

The Sorae History Museum was established to preserve the history of the Sorae Bridge, Sorae Port Fish Market, and Sorae Salt Farm. Participants listened attentively, fascinated by the explanations. A booth at the end, where participants could wear old school uniforms and take photos for free in their interest.

Participant Feedback

Participant A: Though I live in the metropolitan area, Incheon felt both close and distant. Today, exploring near Sorae Port, experiencing activities, and taking photos was wonderful.

Participant B: Catching three crabs in the tidal flats and encountering the red-necked stint was great, and the Shrimp Tower was impressive.

We had time to share reflections during the final dinner. Though each person’s thoughts were unadorned, we could feel the warm reception at Sorae Port more through actions than words. Wikimedia Korea will continue to support information accessibility, self-expression, and Wikimedia contributions for neurodiverse individuals.

