On WikiSkills Mentorship Program: Empowering African women on Wikimedia

The On WikiSkills Mentorship Programme, launched by Africa Wiki Women, is a four-month initiative that supports African women in gaining the skills and confidence to contribute meaningfully to Wikimedia projects, such as Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons. Through hands-on training and personalised mentorship, participants learn not only how to edit and apply Wikimedia guidelines but also how to use these platforms to make African voices more visible in the global knowledge space.

Beyond technical skills, the programme nurtures these mentees to develop other essential skills, such as communication, campaign organisation, and advocacy, enabling them to confidently represent their communities. Crucially, they take these skills back home to spark change, train others, and strengthen local participation in open knowledge. In this way, the programme goes beyond content creation; it invests in women who are building stronger communities while helping to shape the future of the Wikimedia movement across Africa and beyond.

Who Can Participate?

The On WikiSkills Mentorship Programme brings together two groups: women who are eager to learn and contribute, and experienced Wikimedians who are ready to share their expertise. This collaboration creates a meaningful exchange of skills, ideas, and perspectives offering growth for emerging contributors while giving mentors the chance to strengthen their leadership and expand the movement’s impact.

Meet the First Cohort

In July 2025, Africa Wiki Women welcomed the first cohort of the On WikiSkills Mentorship Program. The program enrolled 7 Wikimedia editors who stepped in as mentors, and sixteen mentees from the following countries; Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Benin Cameroon, Ivory coast, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and DRC Congo

AWW On WikiSkills Mentorship Program Mentors 2025

ON-WIKI SKILLS MENTEES

Over the course of the program, mentees take part in live sessions, contribute to assignments, and gain hands-on editing experience. With opportunities for one-on-one mentorship and rewards for active participation, the cohort is supported to learn, contribute, and thrive within the Wikimedia movement.

What Mentees Gain

Skill Development – Practical experience in editing Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons, while applying Wiki tools for advocacy and storytelling.

Mentorship – One-on-one and group guidance to overcome challenges and stay on track with learning goals.

Networking – Connections with Wikimedia leaders, peers, and mentors across countries.

Confidence – A supportive environment that encourages participation in edit-a-thons, WikiSpaces, and campaigns.

Certification – Recognition of skills and contributions through a completion certificate.



Additional opportunities include:

Stipends for active participation



Hosting an Africa Wiki Women in-person workshop locally



Paid volunteering in AWW projects



Visibility through publications and spotlights



Conclusion

The On WikiSkills Mentorship Programme is helping African women gain the skills and confidence to take up space in Wikimedia projects and beyond. What began with a group of mentors and sixteen eager mentees is already creating opportunities for learning, leadership, and community impact. These women are not only improving content online but are also taking what they learn back home to inspire and train others.

This first cohort is just the beginning. Africa Wiki Women believes that programs like this can spark lasting change making sure African voices and stories are visible, valued, and part of the global knowledge movement. If you are interested to build your skills and would like to join us for the next cohort, you can fill the assessment form.

