Picture of the Year 2024: Celebrating Wikimedia’s Best Photography

The Picture of the Year (POTY) 2024 competition is underway on Wikimedia Commons, now in its 19th year. This annual contest highlights the most remarkable images shared freely by contributors worldwide ranging from wildlife and landscapes to portraits, architecture, and historical restorations.

How the Contest Works

Every year, hundreds of photos are promoted to Featured Picture status on Wikimedia Commons. These are the best of the best images chosen for their quality, creativity, and value as free knowledge. From this pool, voters decide which image will be crowned ‘Picture of the Year‘.

The competition has two stages:

Round 1: Open voting, where participants can support as many images as they like.

Open voting, where participants can support as many images as they like. Round 2: The finalists are narrowed down, and each voter may select up to three favorites. All votes count equally, and each finalist can only receive one vote per person.

To take part, you must be a Wikimedia user registered before January 1, 2025, with at least 75 edits. The final round ends on October 11, 2025, at 23:59 UTC.

A Look Back: Last Year’s Winner

Incense in Vietnam.

The 2023 Picture of the Year was Incense in Vietnam, a striking image from the Wiki Loves Folklore International photography contest. Captured in Quang Phu Cau village, on the outskirts of Hanoi, the photograph shows bundles of incense sticks drying after being dipped in a rich dye.

Incense holds deep cultural meaning in Vietnam, symbolizing a spiritual bridge between humans and the divine. The photo beautifully combined vibrant color, cultural storytelling, and artistic impact earning it widespread admiration and ultimately, the winning title.

Why it matters

The POTY contest is more than a photo competition it’s a way to celebrate Wikimedia’s mission of making knowledge, culture, and art freely accessible. Every image tells a story and adds to a global library that anyone can use, share, and learn from.

Get Involved

The finalists are live, and the community is casting votes right now. If you’re eligible, browse the entries and choose up to three images that inspire you. Even if you’re not voting, exploring the finalists is like taking a visual journey across the globe.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation