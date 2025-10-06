Tech News 2025, week 41

Latest tech news from the Wikimedia technical community. Please tell other users about these changes. Not all changes will affect you. Translations are available.
Weekly highlight
- Paste Check is a new Edit Check feature to help avoid and fight copyright violations. When editors paste text into an article, Paste Check prompts them to confirm the origin and licensing of the content. Starting Wednesday, 8 October, 22 wikis will test Paste Check. Paste Check will help new volunteers understand and follow the policies and guidelines necessary to make constructive contributions to Wikipedia projects.
Updates for editors
- Mobile devices will receive mobile articles directly on the standard domain (like
en.wikipedia.org), instead of via a redirect to an “m” domain (like
en.m.wikipedia.org). This change improves performance. This week it will be enabled on Wikipedias. The existing mobile URLs and the “Desktop view” opt-out remain available. Learn more. [1]
- New date filters,
creationdate:and
lasteditdate:, are now available in the wiki search engine. This allows users to filter search results by a page’s first or last revision date. The filters support comparison operators (e.g.
>2024) and relative dates (e.g.
today-1d), making it easier to find recently updated content or pages within specific age ranges. [2]
- Wikifunctions now supports rich text in embedded calls across the 150 wikis where it’s enabled. To showcase this, the team created a Latin declination table that Wiktionary editors can use to automatically generate noun forms, producing clear, formatted results — see an example output. If you need any help or have any feedback, please contact the Wikifunctions Team. [3]
- An edit link will now appear inside the categories box on article pages for logged in users, which will directly launch the VisualEditor category dialog. [4]
- View all 34 community-submitted tasks that were resolved last week. For example, there was a problem downloading pdf files last week and that has been resolved. [5]
Updates for technical contributors
- The field
rev_sha1in the revision database table is being removed in favor of
content_sha1in the content database table. See the announcement for more information.
- The Reader Experience team will roll out Dark Mode user interface on all Wikimedia sites on October 29, 2025. All anonymous users of Wikimedia sites will have the option to activate a color scheme that features light-colored text on a dark background. This is designed to provide a more comfortable reading experience, especially in low-light situations. Template authors and technical contributors are encouraged to learn how to make pages ready for Dark mode and address any compatibility issues found in templates in their wiki before the enablement. Please contact the Web team for questions or any support on this talk page before the enablement. [6]
- Starting on Monday, October 6, API endpoints under the
rest.phppath will be rerouted through a new internal API Gateway. Individual wikis will be updated based on the standard release groups, with total traffic increased over time. This change is expected to be non-breaking and non-disruptive. If any issues are observed, please file a Phabricator ticket to the Service Ops team board. [7]
- Detailed code updates later this week: MediaWiki
