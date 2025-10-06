Volunteer Supporters Network: Empowering Communities at Wikimania Nairobi

Anai171, CC BY-SA 4.0 at Wikimedia Commons

In August, the Volunteer Supporters Network (VSN) proudly participated in Wikimania Nairobi, Kenya, taking the opportunity to connect with its members and liaisons from the Wikimedia movement from different parts of the world.

The VSN, led by Wikimedia Argentina and Wikimedia United Kingdom, participated in a panel about The future of Hubs in the Wikimedia context, led by the CEE Hub, highlighting the importance of community spaces for collaboration and growth. There, we discussed opportunities, challenges, and learnings from different hubs of the Wikimedia movement, such as the CEE Hub, the ESEAP Hub, and the VSN Hub. You can see the session here.

Also, we hosted a panel explaining how the Volunteer Supporters Network operates, sharing insights on our structure and activities. The panel was called What is the VSN? Peer-to-Peer Collaboration for Volunteer Supporters, and you can watch the recording here. To foster connections, we also organized a meet-up for network members and interested individuals eager to learn more about our work.

Wikimania Nairobi was a fantastic opportunity for us to exchange ideas, strengthen our community, and showcase the impact of volunteer support efforts across the Wikimedia movement. We are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to expanding our network and initiatives among volunteer supporters across the globe.

In this sense, we want to highlight two engagement opportunities that are or will soon be open for volunteer community supporters to join the VSN Hub pilot. We are launching our call for members for the VSN Advisory group, currently available at our Meta page. And we will soon be launching the call for a new VSN node to join the network. Stay tuned!

