Cross-Continental Collaboration in 3D Education: A Successful Outreach by St Aloysius University and Offa Youth Impact Initiative

By Prof. Santhosh Notagar, HOD & Assistant Professor, Department of Animation, St Aloysius University, Mangalore, India

On the 20th of September 2025, I had the privilege of conducting an engaging and impactful online 3D modelling session for the youth members of the Offa Youth Impact Initiative in Nigeria. This cross-continental collaboration between St Aloysius University, Mangalore (India), and the Offa community (Nigeria, Africa) is a shining example of how digital technology can be used to empower communities globally through education.

The initiative was made possible through my involvement with the Wikipedia & Education User Group, where I serve as the South Asian Ambassador for the Wikipedia Asian Month. Through this network, I was contacted by Mr Mr Olamiekan (Wikipedia username: Royalesignature), an educator and community leader from Nigeria. After viewing my profile on Meta and learning about my role as a professor in the Animation Department of St Aloysius University, he reached out with a proposal to introduce 3D modelling to his community.

His vision to skill young learners in digital design immediately resonated with me. With encouragement and support from my university, I gladly agreed to be part of this international outreach initiative.

The Session: A Hands-On Online Introduction to 3D Modelling

The session was held virtually via Google Meet, allowing us to connect seamlessly across countries and time zones. I began with a presentation that introduced the basics of 3D modelling, its relevance in various industries, and its growing importance in today’s digital age.

Following the introduction, we moved into a live hands-on training session using Autodesk 3ds Max—a professional-grade 3D modelling software. Participants were guided through the interface, basic tools, and techniques for creating simple 3D models. Despite being an online session, the participants were highly engaged, asked insightful questions, and followed along attentively during the demonstration.

The enthusiasm of the Nigerian youth was truly inspiring. Many of them were being introduced to 3D design for the first time, and their curiosity and excitement made the session all the more rewarding.

A Promising Start to Future Collaborations

At the end of the session, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. Participants expressed a strong interest in learning more and suggested organizing more such online sessions in the future. It was deeply fulfilling to see how a virtual session could spark real interest and potential in learners from across the globe.

I extend my heartfelt thanks to Mr Olamiekan for his leadership and to the Wikipedia & Education User Group for connecting educators and learners worldwide. I also thank St Aloysius University for supporting such global outreach initiatives, which reflect our commitment to inclusive and transformative education.

This collaboration marks just the beginning. We look forward to building on this momentum through continued training, mentorship, and deeper academic partnerships in the future. When education transcends borders, it not only empowers individuals—it unites communities in the pursuit of shared growth and knowledge.

