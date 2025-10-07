Wiki Loves Earth In India 2025 – A success story after 8 Years of Hiatus

Wiki Loves Earth in India 2025 is a nationwide photography competition that celebrates the country’s rich natural heritage by documenting its landscapes, biodiversity, and protected areas. Organized as part of the global Wiki Loves Earth initiative, the contest invites participants to capture images of national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, wetlands, and unique ecosystems, contributing them to Wikimedia Commons under a free license. The campaign not only promotes awareness about conservation but also enriches open knowledge by making high-quality photographs accessible to educators, researchers, and the general public worldwide.

The campaign runs from June 1st To July 31st, 2025

The aim of the Wiki Loves Earth India 2025 campaign is to encourage people to document and share photographs of India’s diverse natural heritage—its protected areas, wildlife, and unique ecosystems—on Wikimedia Commons. By doing so, the campaign promotes environmental awareness, supports open knowledge, and helps build a freely accessible visual archive that can be used to highlight conservation efforts, educate communities, and showcase India’s biodiversity to the world.

Results

The Wiki Loves Earth in India 2025 campaign concluded with an inspiring collection of photographs that beautifully captured the country’s incredible biodiversity and natural heritage. From majestic landscapes to rare species and vibrant ecosystems, contributors from across the nation helped create a rich visual archive that will support conservation awareness and open knowledge worldwide. The overwhelming response highlighted not only the talent and passion of participants but also the collective commitment to documenting and protecting India’s environment. These freely shared images will continue to serve as valuable resources for Wikimedia projects, educators, and nature enthusiasts for years to come. Current stats show a total of 9744 images being uploaded as part of this .

Impact

Last held in 2017, the return of Wiki Loves Earth to India in 2025 is especially significant given the country’s status as one of the world’s 17 megadiverse nations, home to a vast variety of species and ecosystems. India’s rich natural heritage, ranging from the Himalayas to coastal wetlands, offers immense opportunities for photographers and nature enthusiasts to document biodiversity. The competition not only celebrates this natural wealth but also contributes freely licensed photographs to Wikimedia Commons, making them accessible for use in Wikipedia, educational resources, and conservation awareness initiatives.

News :Kerala Wikimedians revive India edition of Wiki Loves Earth

For details on the campaign:

Irvin Calicut — Organizing Team Wiki Loves Earth in India 2025



Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation