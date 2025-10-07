Wikimedia Iraq: Third Quarter of 2025 Highlights

A Season of Expansion, Engagement, and Representation

As the Wikimedia Iraq User Group approaches its 10th anniversary, our strategic vision for 2025 is focused on ensuring long-term sustainability by deepening community connections, expanding our geographic reach, and amplifying Iraq’s digital presence. The third quarter of 2025 (July-September) marked a period of significant achievement, reflecting our dedicated efforts to bring this vision to life through targeted training, community events, and global representation.

Highlights and Achievements

1. Wikipedia for Juniors Online Workshop (3rd of July – 5th of July)

The quarter began with a three-day online Wikipedia Editing Workshop led by Arabic Wikipedia administrator Mohammed Qays. This intensive training prepared 23 new users for active contribution by covering the five pillars of Wikipedia, practical instruction on source and visual editing, and an introduction to the content translation tool. The workshop concluded with an inspiring session where participants met Wikimedia Iraq founder Ravan Al-Taie and other veteran editors, successfully equipping a new cohort for the upcoming Wikimedia Iraq Editing Contest.

2. Arabic Wikipedia Day (12th of July)

This year’s celebration was dedicated to the memory of the respected Saudi Wikimedian Sami Al-Ruhayli. In a historic first for our user group, we organized two simultaneous in-person events in Baghdad and Mosul, significantly expanding our community’s physical presence.

Strategic Expansion into Mosul: In the culturally rich city of Mosul, we held an impactful session at the Mosul Heritage House. Led by editor Abdullah Al-Rashidi, who has more than 15 years of experience with editing in Wikipedia, the event introduced new contributors to Wikipedia. This gathering represents a milestone in our strategy to cultivate strong Wikimedia hubs beyond the capital, starting with a city that already boasts a high number of contributors.

Community Meetup in Baghdad: In the capital, we hosted our first-ever in-person internal meetup at Cowork Baghdad. This four-hour event was crucial for strengthening offline connections, fostering a sense of belonging, and facilitating collaboration. Editors shared experiences, edited articles together, and built deeper bonds over a group lunch, setting the stage for a more connected and active community in Baghdad.

3. She Edits Wikipedia Workshop (26th of July)

To advance our core goal of increasing female participation in the movement, we partnered with Aziza Women’s Community to organize a dedicated workshop. The session, led by Ravan Al-Taie, was designed to support new women to become contributors. Participants received a comprehensive introduction to the Wikimedia ecosystem, including projects beyond Wikipedia like Wikidata and Commons. By the end of the session, every attendee had created an account, written their first article, and left with a clear purpose to document Iraq’s stories and heritage.

4. Wikimania 2025 & Diplomatic Outreach (6th of August – 9th of August)

This year’s conference was special as 4 members from Iraq joined the global community in Nairobi, where each left a significant impact. Our participation in Wikimania 2025 included a significant diplomatic engagement. We were formally invited to meet with Dr. Akram Jamil Suleiman, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Nairobi. This meeting provided a valuable opportunity to discuss the potential for hosting future Wikimedia conferences in Iraq, enhance our country’s participation in global knowledge initiatives, and represent our community on an international stage.

5. Iraqi Wikimedia editing contest (8th of August – 8th of September)

Wikimedia Iraq Contest 2025 was dedicated to creating and improving content related to Iraq on the Arabic Wikipedia. More than 900 new articles were added during the contest, and at the conclusion of the contest, eight winners will be recognized and awarded for their outstanding contributions in October.

6. Wiki loves sweets (10th of September – 30th of September)

Wiki Loves Sweets Editathon was launched to enrich the Arabic Wikipedia with articles about sweets from around the world. It is organized in collaboration between the Wikimedia Iraq User Group and the Wikimedia Kuwait User Group.

This initiative encouraged community participation in expanding cultural and culinary knowledge on the Arabic Wikipedia. More than 300 new articles were added during the contest.

7. Wiki Loves Monuments 2025 in Iraq (20th of September – 20th of October)

In line with our mission to document local heritage, our community is actively participating in the global Wiki Loves Monuments contest. An introductory workshop was held on September 19 to train participants on contest rules and Wikimedia Commons usage.

Looking Forward

The achievements of this quarter underscore our deep belief in the power of knowledge and community. By expanding our reach to new cities, empowering new demographics, and strengthening our internal bonds, we are building a sustainable movement. As we approach our 10th anniversary on October 15th 2025, we are planning an online celebration with our community and the global Wikimedia community. If you would like to join our celebration, please contact us at coordinator@wikimediairaq.org.

The Iraqi Wikimedia User Group reaffirms its commitment to securing Iraq’s place in the global knowledge ecosystem—one edit at a time.

