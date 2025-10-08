Faith in Words: “Wiki for Catholic Youths” Wiktionary Project Shines

Sometime ago, we hosted a project where Catholic youths in Awka, Anambra state rocked Wikipedia with faith-filled pages in the “Wiki for Catholic Youths” project.

Then last weekend, we took this same initiative to Asaba, Delta State and hosted its sequel: “Wiki for Catholic Youths: An Introduction to Wiktionary.” A project which ran from September 13 to September 21, 2025, hosted in this vibrant Anioma city.

Inspired by the Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON), we engaged vibrant youths from St Michael’s Catholic Church, Okpanam. They dove in firstly to learn about the Wikimedia Foundation which turned out to be a first hearing for most of them, then later into Wiktionary, the free online dictionary, exploring this platform as one of the projects hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation.

Despite challenges faced by these youth members who were totally new to the Wikimedia platform, they made outstanding entries into the Igbo Wiktionary, this was possible with the sponsorship and support of the Igbo Wikimedians Usergroup.

Building on the first project’s storytelling, this one paved way for a new dimension of digitalization, perfect for Asaba’s youth facing a tough world in the digital space. With World Youth Day 2026 in Seoul looming, a bigger Nigerian wiki project might be next to incorporate more youths into the Wikimedia community. We’re hopeful for a brighter future which this project tends to present.

