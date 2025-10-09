Be Part of the VSN Advisory Group – Call for Members Now Open!

We are happy to announce that the Volunteer Supporters Network (VSN) has opened a call for members to join its Advisory Group, which forms part of the governance structure of the VSN Hub Pilot.

Since June 2025, the VSN has been running a Hub Pilot, funded through the Wikimedia Foundation Hubs Fund and continuing until December 2026. Co-led by Wikimedia Argentina and Wikimedia UK, and supported by colleagues with deep experience in volunteer support roles, the Hub builds on years of shared practice and collaboration within the Wikimedia movement.

The pilot aims to strengthen connections among those working in Affiliates and User Groups, foster a stronger sense of community among volunteer supporters worldwide, and build capacity for welcoming, training, and sustaining volunteers. Within this framework, the Advisory Group will play a key role by providing input, guidance, and oversight to the Hub’s development and progress.

What we are looking for:

People involved in supporting volunteers in the Wikimedia movement, or representatives of aligned projects/organizations.



A commitment to attend online meetings every two months (about one hour) and engage in occasional asynchronous work.



Commitment to the Universal Code of Conduct and VSN’s safe space policies.



Interest in helping to promote VSN within the movement and possibly representing it at events or activities.



Membership details:

Voluntary role.



Term runs until November 2026, with the possibility to step down earlier by giving notice.



Meetings will be held in English (interpretation available upon request).



The group will consist of 2–10 members, with attention to geographical and linguistic diversity.



Members may serve as VSN ambassadors, representing the network at events, activities, or other strategic initiatives.



Minutes of meetings will be published on the VSN Meta pages.



If you are interested in joining, please submit your application by filling in this form before October, 20th. To learn more about the Advisory Group, please visit our Meta page.

