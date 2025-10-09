Expanding Coverage of Owo Cultural Heritage on Wikimedia Projects 2.0

A gap in representation of the Owo community’s cultural heritage on Wikimedia projects exist despite its regional significance. This is why Taoheedah led the project, Expanding Coverage of Owo Cultural Heritage on Wikimedia 2.0 for two months (5 July 2025 – 5 September 2025) to expand coverage of Owo cultural heritage on Wikimedia.

This project aims to train retained editors on how to create articles about Owo culture and introduce new participants leveraging previous collaboration in the project, Preservation of Owo Cultural Heritage on Wikimedia with the Owo cultural group from Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, Nigeria.

To enhance participants’ editing proficiency on Wikicommons, online sessions were held by Taoheedah and Meritkosy, which entails training on how to upload high-quality images related to individuals, places and institutions in Owo.

The participants obtained hands-on training which covered crucial skills such as account creation and basic edits for new editors, while existing ones were trained by Dr Tesleemah on how to create new articles on Wikipedia.

The highlight of the physical session was inviting the Director of Corporate Affairs at Achievers University to encourage participants to take part in the project.

