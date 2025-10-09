WikiNobel 2025: free knowledge sprint

When the Nobel Peace Prize is announced, the world turns to Wikipedia to read about the laureate. We’re ready to edit and provide quality knowledge on the fly! Join Wikimedia Norway online 10 October for the one-hour WikiNobel editathon. It’s fast, fun and fuels free knowledge!

Every year since 2014, Wikimedia Norway has invited participants from all corners of the world to help update Wikimedia projects in a fast-paced editathon. We celebrate the Peace Prize laureate (or laureates!), help each other find and translate reliable information, and share tasks between us. Which knowledge gaps do we need to close? How many language versions of Wikipedia can we update within the first hour after the announcement? The first day? The following week?

Wikimedia Norway staff and members will be hosting the editathon from the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo. Join us online!

Schedule

Friday 10 October

CEST 10:45 / UTC 08:45

Welcome to WikiNobel 2025! Place your non-monetary bets: Who is your favourite candidate for the prize?

CEST 11:00 / UTC 09:00

Livestream (also available on YouTube): The Norwegian Nobel Committee Chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes announces the 2025 laureate.

CEST 11:15–11:45 / UTC 09:15–09:45

Let’s edit! We’ll co-ordinate and share in the Zoom meeting and the WikiNobel Telegram group.

There’s no sign-up, simply click to join WikiNobel on Zoom. An edited recording will be made available after the event. If you do not wish to be recorded, please keep your camera off.

Get to know the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate

If you want more in-depth knowledge, the Nobel Peace Center will be hosting a livestream the day after WikiNobel. The presenters all speak English.

Saturday 11 October

CEST 12:00–13:00 / UTC 10:00–11:00

Unveiling the artwork for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize diploma.

Lecture by the Norwegian Nobel Committee Chair, Jørgen Watne Frydnes.

Conversation about this year’s Nobel Peace Prize with experts on the subject.

No sign-up, you can watch their live stream here.

The greatest benefit to humankind

The five Nobel Prizes are awarded every year in the first full week of October “to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind”. The criteria and the prize fund was set up by Swedish inventor and philanthropist Alfred Nobel in his 1895 will, and Swedish academic institutions were charged with the task of awarding the prizes in physichs, chemistry, medicine and literature. The fifth prize, that celebrates champions of peace, was to be awarded by a committee of five persons selected by the Norwegian Parliament.

The Nobel Peace Prize is given to up to three individuals or an organisation that have done “the most or best to advance fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses”. In our time, the scope has been somewhat broadened, e.g. in 2007 when the laureates were the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and Al Gore for their efforts to spread knowledge about climate change.[ ]

What does the laureate win?

It is of course a great honour to be awarded the Peace Prize, but apart from international acclaim, what does the laureate actually win? At the award ceremony in Oslo City Hall in December, the laureate will be presented with the Peace Price Medal, designed by sculptor Gustav Vigeland in 1902 [ ], and a unique diploma made by a contemporary artist [ ]. And then there’s the award money, of course, which is SEK 11 million (more than a million Euros).[ ]

In the spirit of Alfred Nobel, the WikiNobel editathon is a space for peace and fraternity, and all participants are expected to comply with The Wikimedia Foundation Universal Code of Conduct.

