WikiLearn course: Safety for Young Wikimedians

Explore how you can help make Wikimedia safer by taking our new self-paced course, Safety for Young Wikimedians.

Young Wikimedians play an important role in the Wikimedia movement, using their knowledge, creativity, and curiosity to expand free knowledge. However, since Wikimedia websites are open and anyone can participate, understanding privacy, safety, and responsible participation is key to ensuring a safe experience for young contributors.

Adults play a crucial role in fostering a safe and supportive environment for the next generation of Wikimedians. To support this responsibility, we have launched a new self-learning online course designed specifically for adults who engage with minors in their Wikimedia activities. The course provides practical tools and clear guidance on how to protect minors and young people while participating in Wikimedia activities.

By taking this course, you will be able to:

Identify and manage common risks that young users face online and offline, including privacy concerns, harmful contact, harassment, and safety threats.

Learn about the holistic approach to security.

Understand the specific responsibilities when working with minors on Wikimedia websites.

Communicate effectively with minors about their safety as they engage with the Wikimedia movement and websites.

Know where to find help and support within the Wikimedia movement if you encounter issues or have questions about safety for minors.

Who is this course for?

This course is designed for adult community members, parents, family members, guardians, teachers and the like who engage with or support minors around their Wikimedia activities. Whether you are a mentor, event organizer, or contributor who interacts with young people, this course is tailored to help you understand and address the needs and challenges that minors face when participating in Wikimedia projects and the broader movement, both online and in-person.

The course was developed by the Wikimedia Foundation’s Human Rights Team, with thoughtful input and review from Wikimedia community members who have deep experience supporting youth engagement and safety. We are grateful for their insights, which helped shape the content and approach of this course. For any questions or comments, please reach out to us at talktohumanrights@wikimedia.org



Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation