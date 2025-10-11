EditHer Africa August Edition: African Women Are Changing the Narrative

Across the Wikimedia movement, the low participation of African female editors has been a long-standing concern. Many hurdles shaped by societal expectations, heavy responsibilities, and the fear of editing Wikipedia, the world’s largest encyclopedia, have discouraged African women from contributing fully.

The EditHer August Edition set out to change this.

After the launch of the campaign by the Africa Wiki Women in July, it became evident that many women in the African community limit themselves to minor edits across Wikimedia projects, especially Wikidata. This raised an important question:

“Where are the African women who will tell the stories of others through Wikimedia projects?”

In response to this, the August Edition introduced a Wikipedia Hands-on Training facilitated by Ibjaja055(Muib Shefiu), a new page patroller. The session welcomed female participants from several African countries, like Uganda, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, and Botswana, creating a safe and supportive learning environment. During the workshop, myths and misconceptions that had long built fear among women editors were dismantled.

The result was powerful: by the end of the session, participants had not only gained confidence in editing but also created over 30 new, high-quality articles about African women in medicine.

A screenshot from the icebreaker session

What’s Next for EditHer Africa Contest?

The campaign is committed to keeping African women inspired, empowered, and motivated to continue on this path of boldness and change.

How Can You Be Part of This Project?

As an African community in the Wikimedia movement, you can collaborate with the Africa Wiki Women in reshaping the narrative. To explore collaborations, send a message to our partnership team and let’s work together to bridge this gap.

