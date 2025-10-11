How Wiki for Minorities (WfMin) Is Changing the Narrative of Small Languages in Nigeria

Nigeria is one of the most linguistically diverse countries in the world, with over 500 indigenous languages spoken across its regions. Many of these languages are considered minor or small in terms of speaker populations, documentation, and institutional support. Wiki for Minorities, through various outreach and documentation efforts, is playing a growing role in reshaping how these small languages are perceived, preserved, and used. This initiatives explores the ways in which Wikipedia and its related sister project are influencing the narrative around small Nigerian languages in helping with documentation, awareness, educational use, and digital presence together with challenges and prospects.

A Fula woman in her Hut

There are 500+ living languages, dialects, and speech varieties. While major languages such as Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba receive more recognition and support, many smaller languages lack orthographies, formal documentation, or presence in education. At the same time risk face by small languages including the loss of speakers, dwindling intergenerational transmission, absence from media and digital platforms, and marginalization in national language policy and educational settings remain significance in Nigeria

Student at one of the Wiki for Minorities project in Nigeria

Wiki for Minorities in Nigeria has adopted several strategic and inclusive approaches to revitalize and preserve minority languages across the country. The initiative empowers speakers of underrepresented languages to share their stories, culture, and knowledge through Wikimedia platforms, ensuring that every linguistic group finds a space in the global knowledge ecosystem. Through hands-on training sessions, edit-a-thons, and digital literacy workshops, participants are equipped with practical skills to contribute effectively to Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. To date, the Wiki for Minorities campaigns has led to the creation of more than 450 new Wikipedia articles and upload of over 600 culturally relevant photographs to Wikimedia Commons, many documenting traditions, landmarks, and everyday life in Nigeria’s minority communities.

Fulani215 at the training ground

Our Collaboration with educators, linguists, and cultural organizations have further strengthened local capacity and expanded awareness about the importance of language preservation in the digital age. “Our goal is to ensure that no language is left behind,” says by Fulani215 the project Leader. “Every language, no matter how small, carries centuries of history and wisdom that deserve to be shared with the world.”

Through this work, Wiki for Minorities in Nigeria continues to inspire a new generation of contributors dedicated to celebrating Nigeria’s cultural and linguistic diversity on Wikipedia and beyond.

