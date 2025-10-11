How Wikimedia Commons is making microbiology open: lessons from Wikimedistas de Jujuy, Argentina

In Jujuy, Argentina, Wikimedistas de Jujuy is leading Microworld, an initiative that brings microbial life into the spotlight and connects it with Wikimedia projects to explore how microorganisms shape health, climate, food, and biodiversity, and how open platforms help communicate these connections.

On September 27, 2025, the group hosted the first experimental edit-a-thon of the Microworld project at the Instituto de Educación Superior N°5 “José Eugenio Tello” in San Salvador de Jujuy. Twenty-six participants, including students, educators, and researchers, explored how microbiology can interact with the Sustainable Development Goals through Wikimedia projects.

The central focus of this first meeting was Wikimedia Commons. Participants learned to navigate the media repository and worked on categorizing videos, photographs, and micrographs related to microbial life. These simple actions greatly enhance the accessibility and discoverability of scientific media, connecting research with open knowledge.

The power of experimental edit-a-thons

At Wikimedistas de Jujuy, learning by doing is central to our philosophy. This approach has led to the development of experimental edit-a-thons, which combine hands-on science with digital collaboration. Past editions have included field sampling, biochemical testing, and biotechnology experiments, all integrated with Wikimedia platforms.

The Microworld project follows the same approach. Collaborating with a researcher from the Universidad Nacional de Jujuy, participants conducted microbial characterization and gram staining. They captured micrographs that will soon be released on Wikimedia Commons, enriching educational and scientific resources. This process allows participants to experience the full cycle of open knowledge creation, from observing microorganisms to sharing images freely with the global community.

Wikimedia Commons and the transformation of scientific communication

Microbiology has always depended on visualization. Wikimedia Commons is transforming the way scientific images are shared, published, and accessed. Analysis of open-access microbiology publications that include Commons media shows that many papers credit contributors and respect open licenses. Images under CC-BY can be freely adapted and reused as long as proper attribution is given. Materials under CC-BY-SA must also be shared under the same license, because CC-BY works can be adapted under CC-BY-SA, but CC-BY-SA works cannot be published under CC-BY. Some publications still fail to provide correct attribution or to respect open licenses, highlighting a broader cultural challenge. Limited institutional awareness, lack of training, and traditional publishing practices often prevent scientists from fully engaging with open ecosystems.

The examples shown here are taken from original open-access publications together with the corresponding Wikimedia Commons media. All of these examples were used in the Wikimedia Commons training slides of the Microworld project and will be published soon as they are translated into English, demonstrating how open media can support both education and research.

Goat milk microbial groups. The authors mention that six of the images come from Wikimedia Commons but do not provide authors or license information. Taken from Nare Jessica Monareng, Keabetswe T. Ncube, Charles van Rooi, Mamokoma C. Modiba, and Bohani Mtileni, article licensed under CC BY 4.0. The original Wikimedia Commons files could not be identified, as the six Commons resources did not include author or license information.

Coloured Pleurotus mushroom species. (a) P. ostreatus (Oyster mushroom), (b) P. citrinopileatus (Golden oyster mushroom), and (c) P. djamor (Pink oyster mushroom). The authors only mention species names and common names but do not provide attribution or license information for the original photographs, which were taken from Wikimedia Commons. Taken from Alona Tiupova, Remigiusz Olędzki, and Joanna Harasym, article licensed under CC BY 4.0. The original Wikimedia Commons files have been identified and are accessible here: (a), (b), (c).

Cyttaria darwinii at Tierra del Fuego, credited to Alexander Klink, CC BY 3.0, image slightly cropped from the original. Taken from Roope O. Kaaronen, article licensed under CC BY 4.0. The original Wikimedia Commons file is licensed under CC BY 3.0. This license is compatible with CC BY 4.0, so proper attribution and citation as shown here fulfill license requirements. The indicated modification of the image is allowed under this compatibility.

Origami-based paper microscope, credited to CCBY-SA 4.0 Sockenpaket, Wikimedia Commons. Reproduced by Jesus Salido, Gloria Bueno, Jesus Ruiz-Santaquiteria, and Gabriel Cristobal, on an article licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0. The original Wikimedia Commons file is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. ShareAlike rules indicate that adaptations should remain under the same license, so this file should not be republished under a different license.

Phytoplankton diversity and the impacts of algal blooms, credited to Wipeter (original license not mentioned). Taken from William S. Atkinson, Cleya Saju, and Jake M. Yang, article licensed under CC BY 4.0, original Wikimedia Commons media available here. The original Wikimedia Commons file is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. ShareAlike rules indicate that adaptations should remain under the same license.

Photos of Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna, 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, credited to Bianca Fioretti (Hallbauer & Fioretti) and Duncan Hull (The Royal Society). Taken from David Wollert, chapter licensed under CC-BY 4.0, original Wikimedia Commons media available here. The original Commons file is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. ShareAlike rules indicate that adaptations should remain under the same license, so these files should not be republished under CC-BY as in this chapter.

A call to make science work like Commons

Science has always relied on images to communicate what words cannot convey, yet these images have often remained behind institutional walls. Wikimedia Commons changes that reality. It is not only a repository of media but also a social and technical infrastructure connecting media, researchers, educators, wikimedians, and communities around the world. Commons amplifies the visibility of underrepresented scientists, provides accurate visuals for classrooms and publications, and strengthens the credibility of open research by linking media to their sources.

The experience of Microworld invites reflection on how science can become more open and participatory. When researchers, journals, and institutions consistently attribute sources, respect open licenses, and share their own media, Wikimedia Commons becomes a genuine partner in open science. Just as Wikipedia transformed access to written knowledge, Commons can transform the way we see and share science.

Commons demonstrates that the future of science communication relies on connection. Every image uploaded, every media file shared, and every resource reused builds a bridge between academic research and local communities. When a microbiologist in Argentina uploads a photo of extremophiles and a student in Ghana reuses it for a school project, science becomes a shared conversation rather than a closed circle. This approach also fosters cultural diversity. Wikimedia projects provide space for local perspectives, indigenous knowledge, and regional scientific contributions often overlooked by traditional publishing systems. Through Commons, the visual landscape of science becomes more inclusive, plural, and representative of the world.

At Wikimedistas de Jujuy, making science work like Commons means embracing transparency, collaboration, and generosity as essential elements of scientific culture. The microbial life we study reminds us that life thrives through cooperation and exchange, and the same principle applies to knowledge.

