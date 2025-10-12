Thank you for joining us at the 11th Wikimedia Spain Annual Conference 

From 3 to 5 October 2025, we held our 11th Annual Conference in the city of Valencia, an event that brought together more than 70 people committed to free knowledge under the slogan:

‘Free knowledge, open and participatory education, and shared culture.’

Over three days, we shared more than 20 presentations, debates and meeting spaces led by experts who are key figures in their fields and committed to free knowledge. Their contributions opened up avenues for reflection, collective learning and shared action.

This conference has established itself as a leading annual event that connects the community, cultural and educational institutions, heritage professionals and volunteers to imagine and build together open, accessible, inclusive and collaborative knowledge.

In addition to the presentations, there were:

Guided tours of the city and the L’ETNO – Museu Valencià d’Etnologia museum

Informal spaces for dialogue and collaboration

Opportunities to share best practices and strengthen networks

And many opportunities to connect, learn and celebrate!

Thank you, community

We would like to extend our special thanks to our member community for their active and committed presence throughout the event, and in particular for their participation in Sunday’s session, which focused on listening, sharing and continuously improving our collective work.

Your feedback, involvement and critical eye are essential for us to continue growing as an organisation. Thank you for making it possible, for making it better, and for doing it together.

Relive the conference

You can view photos from the event (and we will be uploading more soon!) on Wikimedia Commons:

Photographs by day: 11th Wikimedia Spain Conference

And access the presentations here:

Presentations XI Conference – Valencia 2025

Acknowledgements

We would like to extend our special thanks to all the speakers who shared their knowledge and experiences, as well as to the communities, groups and chapters who joined us and enriched these conferences: Amical Wikimedia, Biquipedia, Wikimedia Foundation, Geochicas, Güiquipedia, Basque Wikimedians User Group, OpenStreetMap, Wiki Editoras XL, Wikiemakumeok, Wikimedia France and Wikimedia Portugal.

We would also like to thank the L’ETNO team for their hospitality, support and collaboration in organising the event, and all the volunteers and collaborators who made this 11th Conference possible.

And, of course, to all the volunteers, members, collaborators and attendees who made it possible. Your energy and commitment are the heart of Wikimedia Spain.

We continue to move towards a freer, more open and shared future.

See you at the next conference!

