Building Capacity Bridges: Exploring CapX for Regional Skill Exchange at Wikimedia CEE Meeting 2025

When Wikimedians from across Central and Eastern Europe gathered in Thessaloniki, Greece, for the Wikimedia CEE Meeting 2025, collaboration was at the heart of every conversation. This annual regional gathering brings together diverse communities from over 30 countries to exchange experiences, strengthen partnerships, and explore new tools that can support growth and sustainability across the movement.

We had the pleasure of hosting the session “Building Capacity Bridges: Exploring CapX for Regional Skill Exchange.” Our session introduced 25 participants to the Capacity Exchange (CapX) platform, a community-driven initiative designed to help Wikimedians connect, share skills, and build capacity across the movement.

What is CapX?

CapX is an open online platform that helps Wikimedians find and offer skills, mentorship, and support. The idea is simple: every community has something to share, whether it’s technical knowledge, event management experience, or expertise in programs. By mapping these capacities, CapX makes them visible and accessible to others who need them.

During our live demonstration, we guided participants through the process of creating a profile, browsing available skills, and reaching out for collaboration opportunities. The hands-on session invited everyone to explore how CapX could serve the specific needs of the CEE region, where affiliates often face challenges such as language diversity, limited resources, and the need for cross-border cooperation.

Why CapX matters for the CEE region

For many in the CEE region, Wikimedia work relies heavily on peer-to-peer learning. New contributors often start by watching others, reaching out informally, or learning from examples shared online. CapX brings structure to that process, helping communities connect intentionally, discover shared goals, and build bridges across languages and projects.

Participants highlighted that CapX could be particularly valuable for:

Emerging communities seeking mentorship and guidance

Experienced affiliates willing to share training materials and offer support

Regional collaborations, such as thematic partnerships or joint campaigns



This exchange of skills and knowledge can strengthen local capacities while contributing to a more resilient and equitable movement ecosystem.

Looking ahead

As CapX continues to grow, our goal is to make it a central hub where Wikimedians can easily find expertise, mentorship, and collaboration opportunities, regardless of their location. Tools like CapX support the broader Wikimedia 2030 Movement Strategy by advancing capacity building and ensuring knowledge equity across communities.

For those who couldn’t attend our session in Thessaloniki, the slides and resources are available on Wikimedia Commons, and the CapX platform remains open for anyone who wants to join. Whether you’re looking to mentor, learn, or connect, CapX is here to help you find your peers and strengthen our collective capacity as a movement.

Learn more or join CapX:

https://capx.toolforge.org

https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Capacity_Exchange

