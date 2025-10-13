Echoes of the Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025: Outcomes and Recommendations

How are young Wikimedians transforming the Wikimedia Movement? What do they lack, what motivates them, and what plans are they taking home? Here’s a look back at the first-ever Wikimedia Youth Conference, held in May 2025 in Prague.

What was it all about?

The Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025 took place on May 16–18 in Holešovice, Prague. It was a working meeting of 83 young Wikimedians from all over the world, focused on one central theme: How to attract young people to Wikipedia?

Unlike traditional conferences, the program was built on active collaboration, facilitation, participant engagement, and peer exchange. The goal was to create a space where young people not only discuss but also formulate concrete steps for their communities. The conference primarily targeted volunteers with leadership potential.

The overall process and outcomes are summarized in the official final report. A complete overview of the conference results is available on the website in the “Outcomes” section.

A program built on collaboration

Participants were encouraged even before the event to reflect on challenges in their communities. On-site, they used peer facilitation and group discussions to find solutions and share best practices. The entire program was interactive and focused on creating personal action plans to guide participants in their next steps back home.

One of the key tools used during the conference was Slido, which allowed for real-time collection of outputs, voting, and feedback across groups.

But the conference wasn’t just about work. A substantial part of the program focused on socializing and relationship building – a key component of community work. Young Wikimedians spent their free time walking around Prague, relaxing, playing board games, or watching the Eurovision finals together.

What did young people take away?

Mentoring, mental well-being, and stronger involvement in decision-making – these were the recurring themes across discussion groups. Young people want to be heard, have access to supportive structures, and become active agents of change.

Key takeaways include:

Mentoring – a crucial tool for maintaining motivation and sharing experience.



– a crucial tool for maintaining motivation and sharing experience. Rebranding Wikipedia – modernized visual style, more videos, stronger presence on social media, and gamification.



– modernized visual style, more videos, stronger presence on social media, and gamification. Mental well-being – focus on safe environments, burnout prevention, and self- and community-care.



– focus on safe environments, burnout prevention, and self- and community-care. Local activities – establishing wiki clubs, working with youth, and connecting with institutions and local communities.



Regional plans and impact

The three-day collaboration resulted in concrete regional action plans, demonstrating that young Wikimedians are eager to help shape the movement’s future. Some examples include:

Reviving regular youth meetups in the CEE region



Creating youth wiki clubs in ESEAP or MENA



Organising regional youth conferences in future years



Building bridges between communities, e.g., Ukraine–Poland



Participants not only left with renewed motivation but also with a clear idea of how to contribute to the growth of the Wikimedia movement.

A conference kind to the planet

Sustainability was a key theme throughout the event. The organisers created a sustainability manual, used reusable catering containers, minimised waste, and donated unused food to mothers with children in a shelter.

The program also included a micro-workshop on green event organising, inspiring participants to bring sustainability principles back to their own communities.

Reflections and echoes

Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive—the average rating was 4.58 out of 5. Many are now organizing edit-a-thons, mentoring other youth, or actively contributing to their local user groups. The conference significantly boosted their confidence and motivation—several participants have since applied for leadership roles within the Wikimedia Foundation or become more involved in the international movement.

Thank you to everyone who made it possible

The Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025 was led by Wikimedia Czech Republic, with support from the CEE Hub and partner organizations from around the globe. Huge thanks to all participants, facilitators, volunteers, and supporters for an unforgettable weekend!

