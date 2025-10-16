Digitising the Gurene Language on Wikidata: Virtual Session with a Community Editor

Ms. Akabare Augustina Akolpoka, a dedicated editor on Gurene Wikipedia, conducted a virtual training session focused on digitising the Gurene language on Wikidata.

This forms part of Gurene Wikimedia Community’s activities to celebrate Wikidata Birthday.

The session, which lasted nearly two hours, served as a refresher course for both returning and new editors within the Gurene Wikimedia community.

Ms. Akolpoka, a graduate of the University of Education, Ajumako Campus in Ghana, opened the session with an overview of the Wikidata project and its relevance to the preservation and promotion of the Gurene language, culture, and identity.

She highlighted the importance of integrating Wikidata labels into Gurene Wikipedia articles to enhance the visibility and accessibility of Gurene content across Wikimedia platforms.

During the interactive session, participants were guided through the process of translating existing Wikidata items and creating new ones.

To demonstrate this, Ms. Akolpoka conducted a live editing exercise using the Wikidata item “Butterfly”, illustrating best practices in data entry, translation, and item creation.

The training forms part of a broader initiative to strengthen the capacity of the Gurene Wikimedia community. It also precedes a forthcoming three-week edit-a-thon designed to deepen participants’ engagement with Wikidata and promote consistent contributions in the Gurene language.

The goal of the initiative is to equip community members with essential digital literacy skills, linguistic resources, and data-structuring knowledge needed to advance open knowledge in Gurene. Learn more about this community here: https://www.dagbaniwikimedia.org/clubs/gurene/index.html

The virtual session was coordinated by Ruth Ayorigya with the username Awinebotima; providing technical and organising support.

For further inquiries regarding the Gurene Wikimedia Community, please contact gurenewikimedia@gmail.com.

