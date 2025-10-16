WikiChallenge African Schools 2024–2025: A Year of Expansion, Local Collaboration, and Celebrating Wikimedians

The 7th edition of the WikiChallenge African Schools has come to a successful close, once again showcasing the power of open education across the African continent. Organized by Fondation Orange and Wiki in Africa, the contest empowers young learners to contribute to free knowledge while developing digital literacy, storytelling skills, and a deeper connection to their cultural heritage.

Hosted on Vikidia, the encyclopedia aimed at children aged 8 to 13, the contest allows students to create articles that reflect their communities, environment, and culture in a simple, accessible format designed especially for young audiences.

Since its launch in 2017, the contest has made a significant impact: 13 African countries have participated—Burkina Faso, Cameroon, DR Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea Conakry, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, and Sierra Leone. Over the years, 794 schools have registered, producing 618 articles and contributing more than 3,361 media files including photos, drawings, and videos. A total of 74 schools have been awarded for their excellence. In 2023, this effort was internationally recognized when the contest received the Open Education Award, acknowledging its role in advancing accessible and inclusive education through open knowledge platforms.

This Year: Two Languages, 13 Countries, Hundreds of Contributions

The 2024 – 2025 edition of the WikiChallenge was the second to be held in both French and English, involving 422 registered schools across 13 countries. Cameroon stood out with its participation in both languages. This year’s contributions came from English-speaking countries such as Botswana, Cameroon, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, while the French-speaking cohort included Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, DR Congo, Senegal, and Tunisia.

The results speak for themselves: 174 new articles were published on Vikidia, accompanied by 696 photos and 40 videos.

Beyond the Numbers: Students as Knowledge Creators

The WikiChallenge African Schools is more than a contest—it’s a catalyst for change. It turns students into storytellers and knowledge producers, empowering them to document their culture, communities, and environment in their own words. By contributing to Vikidia, they see their voices published and valued on a global platform.

Through researching, writing, and collaborating, students build digital skills, gain confidence, and develop a stronger sense of identity. For many, it’s their first step into the world of open knowledge—not just consuming information, but shaping it.

This impact extends to teachers, schools, and entire communities, proving that even in the most remote areas, children and adolescents can be powerful contributors to global understanding.

Highlighting Wikimedians and Local Points of Excellence

This edition was marked by remarkable local engagement and the dedication of Wikimedians across the continent. The contest benefited from the leadership of Anthere (Florence Devouard) from Wiki in Africa as project coordinator, with support from User:Dadrik for assistance and training, as well as local mediators and facilitators in each participating country. Key contributors included Ouagadougoufobf and IdealCom in Burkina Faso; Ingrid Twinsy, Alexandra Tchuileu, and Joseph Ondoa in Cameroon; Djato Celestine and Mamy71 in Côte d’Ivoire; Julesjules and Falilou224 in Guinea; Joo in Madagascar; Badian Aliou Sidibe and Soul25 in Mali; Reda Benkhadra and Siham Belmanoun in Morocco; Tafsir Fall in Senegal; NJosyN, ValNas, and Lingabo in DR Congo; ODC-SIERRA-LEONE (Finnah Stevens) in Sierra Leone; Bsghaier and Afek91 in Tunisia; Shoodho in Botswana; and Lovetta in Liberia.

Their work was complemented by the support of dedicated volunteers, including Vikidia community members, who assisted with technical guidance, reformatting, corrections, and category management.

This strong network of committed Wikimedians, alongside local Orange teams and Wikimedia user groups: Wikimedia Tunisie, Wikimedians of Cameroon User Group, Wikimedia MA User Group, Wikimedians for offline wikis usergroup, Groupe d’utilisateurs de la communauté Wikimedia Guinée Conakry, Wikimedia MA User Group, Wikimedia Burkina Faso, Wikimedia Botswana and Wikimedia RdC, ensured that the contest ran smoothly, provided trainings and mentorship, and created a welcoming environment for students to develop their digital literacy and contribute to free knowledge.

The Winners

After months of work, the results are in: the 2024–2025 WikiChallenge African Schools celebrated the most outstanding student contributions. A total of 38 articles were recognized, including 3 international prizes, 1 coup de cœur, and 34 national prizes, highlighting creativity, research, and storytelling across all participating countries.

International Prizes:

Coup de Cœur Prize:

Senegal: Tambour de communication, School Ndiébel Publique de Kaolack



National Prizes:

Botswana:

Madikwe river, the Letsebe primary school ;

Baherero, the Mafhitlhakgosi primary school ;

Culture of Balete, the Siga primay school.

Burkina Faso:

Cameroon:

Ivory Coast:

Lahré, School Taki ;

Low (initiation), School Nayeba de Dabou ;

Gne hiewo, School Roc.

Guinea:

Madagascar:

Mali:

Boloye, School Fourou 1er Cycle de Kadiolo ;

Mosquée de Sankoré, School Sidi Mohamoud de Tombouctou ;

Koira-Gofa, School Bahadou 1 de Tombouctou.

Morocco:

Liberia:

Du-port Road Waterside, JESCOR Learning Center.

Senegal:

Fanal de Saint-Louis, School Léontine Gracianet de Saint-Louis ;

Village artisanal de Guédiawaye, School Unesco Hamo 3 de Guédiawaye ;

Simb, School Mahfouss Badji de Keur Massar.

Tunisia:

Safsaf, School Sité Nouvelle ;

Souk El Berka, School rue de Charles de Gaulle Tunis ;

Cité Antique de Carthage, School Ibn Khaldoun 3 Tunis.

Sierra Leone :

Congratulations to all the students, teachers, and schools involved! Your dedication, curiosity, and creativity have made this edition truly inspiring and impactful across the continent.



Thank You!

The kids of morabitone Tetouan School in Morocco

This inspiring journey would not have been possible without the dedication and support of so many. Our warmest thanks go to all students, teachers, schools, Wikimedians, and partners, whose energy and passion brought this contest to life.

Special recognition goes to Vikidia for providing a welcoming platform, the local teams of Fondation Orange, Orange Solidarité, and all participating Wikimedia user groups.

Stay Tuned

The excitement continues… new languages and countries may join next year! Follow our social media channels to stay updated on the next edition of the WikiChallenge African Schools:

