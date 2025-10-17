Building Open Futures: Reflections from Wikimania 2025, Nairobi

Attending Wikimania 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya was one of the most memorable experiences of my Wikimedia journey. It was my first-ever in-person Wikimania, and having the opportunity to finally meet members of the movement, people I had interacted with online for years, in real life was truly special. The atmosphere was filled with excitement, learning, and collaboration as Wikimedians from across the world came together to celebrate open knowledge.

Among the various sessions I attended, one that stood out for me was centered on Wikidata. The session was insightful and focused on how we can make the Wikidata community stronger and more sustainable. The Wikidata team shared valuable lessons and practical ideas on improving community engagement and data contributions. It was inspiring to see how Wikidata continues to evolve as a crucial part of the open knowledge ecosystem.

Sharing My Ideas: Web3 & Wikimedia

One of the highlights of my experience was having the opportunity to lead a session on “Web3 & Wikimedia: Building a More Open and Decentralized Knowledge Ecosystem.”

In this session, I introduced participants to the emerging world of Web3 and discussed how it can complement Wikimedia’s mission of openness and decentralization. My goal was to help community members understand the potential of blockchain technologies in supporting transparency, data ownership, and creative collaboration within the open movement.

Volunteering at the Village Pump

Beyond attending and facilitating sessions, I also dedicated part of my time to volunteering at the Village Pump, a lively space where different speakers shared insights about ongoing projects and discussions across the movement. It was a vibrant and engaging environment, and I truly enjoyed being part of the coordination team. Many of the sessions were recorded and later made available on YouTube for others to learn from.

Reflections

Wikimania 2025 was more than just a conference; it was a place of connection, learning, and inspiration. From meeting fellow Wikimedians in person to exploring the intersection of Web3 and open knowledge, every moment was meaningful. I left Nairobi feeling more energized and committed to contributing to the Wikimedia movement and its vision of a world where everyone can freely share in the sum of all knowledge.

