Six Months of Growth, Leadership, and Advocacy with Africa Wiki Women. By Airat Abdul Rahmon

My Journey as a Fellow

My name is Airat Abdul Rahman, a graduating fellow of the Africa Wiki Women Leadership and Mentorship Fellowship Program (2nd Cohort). As I reflect on the past 6 months, I’m amazed at how quickly time has flown. This journey has been a transformative experience, filled with learning, growth, and meaningful connections. This journey has been filled with deep learning, not just in editing Wikimedia projects, but also in mentorship, leadership, and community building. The amazing and hardworking people I’ve met have greatly shaped my digital and advocacy skills.

From Broadcasting to Wiki Leadership

With my background in broadcasting at the Voice of Nigeria, I leveraged my communication and public speaking experience to strengthen my contributions to the open knowledge space. Through the fellowship, I gained practical experience in community management, project coordination, and digital engagement, all of which came through immersive training and hands-on activities. I had the privilege of moderating several sessions during the fellowship, which allowed me to connect with brilliant minds across the Wikimedia movement and to sharpen my facilitation skills.

One of my proudest moments was leading the Wiki Missing Sources Campaign, which officially kicked off with a physical launch event. The campaign was born out of our realization that the visibility of African women still needs to be amplified through media partnerships. The initiative seeks to collaborate with journalists and media organizations to increase coverage of notable African women, generating reliable references for the Wikimedia ecosystem. We hope to establish a lasting relationship with media professionals across Africa to make this a sustainable effort. While we continue to broaden media engagements across Africa, I’m excited to see the impact that this project will have on my community and beyond.

Proud moment at the launch of the WMS campaign Team with participants

Lessons in Leadership and Accountability

The fellowship also taught me the values of accountability, time management, and consistency. I’ve learned to prioritize tasks, manage deadlines, and work collaboratively with others. Through submission of weekly stand-ups, monthly reports, writing and publishing Diff blogs, and collaborative documentation, I learned the importance of structure, accuracy, and teamwork. I have grown into a more intentional leader, capable of mentoring others while still learning, unlearning, and relearning along the way.

What I cherish most about this experience is the sense of community and connection I’ve felt. I’ve met like-minded individuals who share my passion for creating a more inclusive and equitable digital landscape. Since joining the Africa Wiki Women community, I haven’t felt more connected to a global cause that drives personal growth, collaboration, and impact. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to give back, to know that somewhere, someone is benefiting from my small contributions. That, to me, is a legacy worth building, one that continues long after we’re gone.

Thank you to the Africa Wiki Women team and my fellow cohort members for an inspiring and transformative journey. The work continues, together, we will keep bridging the gender gap in the Wikimedia movement.

About the Author

Airat Abdul Rahmon is a broadcast journalist with the Voice of Nigeria and a passionate Wikimedia advocate. She works to amplify women’s voices through digital storytelling, public engagement, and open knowledge projects. As a fellow of the Africa Wiki Women Leadership and Mentorship Program, she leads initiatives to increase the visibility of African women on Wikimedia platforms.

