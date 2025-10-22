From Rejections to Inspiration: My 50 Wikipedia Articles in 50 Days

How It All Began

It all started with my first-ever in-person Wikimania, which was held in Nairobi, Kenya.

I had applied for several Wikimanias before, but all I ever received were rejection emails due to the number of applicants. When I heard that the 2024 edition would be hosted in Nairobi, I thought — “Since it’s near Uganda, maybe this time I’ll get a chance.”

Things didn’t go as expected. I was about to give up after being rejected again, even for the Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda scholarship.

Then came a surprise — I had submitted a proposal to speak at the conference about Wiki Loves Sport in Uganda, and I received an email asking if I could shorten it to a 5-minute Lightning Talk Showcase.

That alone felt like a big win. I immediately replied “yes” and confirmed my slot. It felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at least this time, I didn’t get three rejections in a row.

Getting Ready for Wikimania

I was so excited to finally have the chance to present at Wikimania. I had two options for my presentation:

Create a high-quality video — creative but costly and time-consuming. Do a live presentation — cheaper but risky due to possible internet issues.

As I was still figuring it out, I received yet another surprise — Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda offered me a scholarship to attend Wikimania in person!

That was it. I was going to Nairobi!

Arriving at Wikimania Nairobi

When I arrived, it truly felt like Wikimania — so many experienced Wikimedians in one place. This is the kind of environment one could thrive in full-time.

Everywhere I turned, there were people eager to share what they had done and what they were working on. These are people united by one goal: contributing to free knowledge.

Everyone plays a vital but often unnoticed role in preserving their countries’ cultural, social, political, economic, and religious heritage. What amazed me most is that they all do it for free, out of passion and commitment to the open knowledge movement.

Meeting Kind Souls and Great Minds

One of the most memorable people I met was Risker. I realized that there are truly kind-hearted people who speak from their hearts and dedicate their time to preserving free knowledge.

When I shared about our community in Uganda, she immediately understood and knew about similar communities. I was so happy to have met her. She even gave me a special gift — not valuable because of its price, but because of the kindness behind it.

I am so grateful to Alice Kibombo who was in charge of the session proposals, this was the beginning of something great, her role in the review process gave hope to someone who was already giving up and instilled courage, breathe and hope again to a long lasting journey in me. When I was at Wikimania and all great minds that I met, I would always remember someone who made it possible. I meant a number of grateful people, I even met with the Founder of Wikipedia Jimmy Wales then I was like man, this is where I am supposed to be and these are the kind of people I am supposed to be chilling with, I mean every 30 seconds I would meet great minds, she even went ahead and introduced us to other great individuals. I invited Jimmy to come to Uganda in the next summer.

Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda Team with Jimmy Wales

I extend my appreciation to the Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda for funding my scholarship and I am so grateful for the kind people in this community, they said no Shafik should do his presentation physically in Nairobi.

My First Presentation at Wikimania

When the day for the Lightning Talk Showcase came, I was ready and so impatient to showvase for the first time ever.

That 5-minute presentation on Wiki Loves Sport in Uganda became one of the proudest moments of my life. My first-ever physical Wikimania was also my first time presenting at one.

I was so proud and grateful that I had, in some way, contributed to the growth of sports documentation in Uganda.

Inspired to Start a Challenge

At the conference, I heard someone talk about a personal challenge: 100 days, one article a day. That inspired me.

When I returned to Uganda, I decided to take on my own version of the challenge. I officially began on 13 August 2025, starting with an article about Joel Mutakubwa. Since I was leading the Wiki Loves Sport 2025 Mentorship Program in Uganda, I focused my writing on sports topics. I researched extensively, took notes, and used both my laptop and mobile phone to edit.

Every article led to another — I’d mention a topic, realize it didn’t have a page yet, and went on to create it.

Discovering Hidden Sports Heroes

Sometimes, friends involved in sports helped me brainstorm topics or athletes to write about. I’d first check if they already had Wikipedia articles, and if not, I’d create them.

For example, in boxing, I worked closely with two colleagues — Zziwa Bashir and Jordan Sancho — who are also boxers. They introduced me to several names I had never heard of, and I began documenting their stories.

That’s how I discovered how many great Ugandan boxers are not documented on Wikipedia.

One such Boxer is Meddie Kabona, who won the Global Boxing Federation (GBF) Africa Middleweight Title in August 2022 after defeating Nelson Mangala of DR Congo. He has fought 38 professional bouts, with 22 wins, 15 losses, and 1 draw.

Before that, I had no idea he had such a great career. Writing his article made me proud — knowing that people could now read about him freely on Wikipedia.

Another surprise came when I realized that the Buganda Masaza Cup, a tournament I had known about since childhood, didn’t even have a Wikipedia article! That moment reminded me how important it is to document our local culture and heritage. I once again thanked the Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda, who introduced us to editing Wikipedia back in 2019. Who knew I’d end up here?

Celebrating 50 Days of Contribution

Unfortunately, my challenge was cut short at 50 days. I didn’t reach 100 articles due to other responsibilities, emotional moments (like losing someone you know), sickness, and more.

But I still chose to celebrate myself for completing 50 Wikipedia articles in 50 days.

The experience taught me so much — resilience, curiosity, and pride in Uganda’s untold stories. Each article deepened my appreciation of how powerful free knowledge can be.

A Note of Gratitude

I want to thank everyone who mentored and supported me throughout this journey — Douglas Ssebaggala, Sandra Aceng, Alice Kibombo, Geoffrey Kateregga, and Erina Mukuta — and all my colleagues in the Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda.

I’m extremely grateful and do not take your kindness, opportunities, and love for granted. Uganda is truly privileged to have such passionate people contributing to the creation, generation, and preservation of free knowledge.

Final Thoughts

From receiving rejection emails to standing on a Wikimania stage…

This journey has been one of growth, courage, and gratitude.

I may not have reached 100 days, but I achieved something even greater — a renewed belief that one story at a time, we can preserve our culture, our history, and our heroes for the world to see.

Pneuma, commissioned by the Wikimedia Foundation.

