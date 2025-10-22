Jambo Wikimania: A Dream of 11 years

Captured by Benjamin Mako, share with CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

This year’s Wikimania 2025 was not just another Wikimedia conference for me: it was a milestone. This blog post covers some of my personal reflections not only from the conference but on my Wikimedia journey, which started in the year 2014. For the first time I attended Wikimania in person. Over the past decade, I’ve made more than 550,000 global edits across projects like Odia Wikipedia, Odia Wikisource, Wikidata, Wikimedia Commons, and many others. Being physically present at this global gathering in Nairobi, Kenya, from August 6-9, was a completely different experience—immersive, inspiring, and unforgettable.

It was a wonderful opportunity to contribute, learn, and connect with people from every corner of the Wikimedia movement. For me, Wikimania became a vibrant space where diverse forms of volunteering and collaboration merged under one shared vision—to make knowledge freely accessible to all.

The Journey

After attending the Wikisource Conference in Bali, Indonesia, earlier this year, Wikimania 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, became my second international journey. Interestingly, while Bali is about 2 hours and 30 minutes ahead of India, Kenya is around 2 hours and 30 minutes behind, placing both destinations on opposite sides of the time zone spectrum. Coincidentally, the total travel time from Delhi to both countries is almost the same.

This time, the experience was extra special because we traveled as a group. Sharing the journey with fellow Wikimedians made it more lively, filled with laughter, conversations, and countless memorable moments.

Captured by me with the remote clicking system

After our arrival at Nairobi all headed straight to our hotel. Though tired and hungry from the long flight, our excitement didn’t fade for a second. The first impression of the city felt familiar: the roads, traffic, and left-side driving reminded me so much of India and Indonesia. It was a comforting sense of déjà vu in a new land, setting the tone for an unforgettable Wikimania ahead.

Sessions and Learnings

In 2023, I attended the Wiki Conference India held in Hyderabad, which gave me my first taste of managing multi-room sessions and parallel discussions. At Wikimania 2025, this experience proved useful. here were around six to seven halls hosting tracks on diverse themes and subjects simultaneously. Even the pre-conference events were thoughtfully organized across two different hotels, adding to the dynamic and well-coordinated atmosphere.

Throughout the conference, I attended sessions across multiple tracks, choosing topics that aligned with my interests and areas of work. Each session offered something unique—new ideas, fresh perspectives, and valuable insights. I gained knowledge enriched by the experiences of others, making the entire event both inspiring and deeply rewarding.

I attended the Advocacy Workshop, and for the first time, took part in the South Asia Meetup, also known as WikiSetu. I also joined the Asia Meetup, where I had engaging conversations with members of the Wikipedia Asian Month User Group.

Each afternoon after lunch, I participated in the Let’s Connect sessions, which added a lively and interactive touch to the conference. The LEGO building and cup stacking activities were not only fun but also great team-building exercises that encouraged collaboration and creativity among participants.

Captured by Guillermo Carlos Gómez, shared with CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Meeting New People

With 700+ participants from across the world, it was impossible to meet and interact with everyone. Yet, the experience was truly special asI finally got to meet several friends and collaborators whom I had only known through emails, virtual meetings, user pages, social media and online projects until now. Beyond that, I also connected with many new faces from different Wikimedia projects, opening doors for future collaborations and lasting friendships.

The cultural corner

Amidst all the sessions and discussions, we also took a moment to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, a festival that symbolizes the bond of protection and care between brothers and sisters. Traditionally, a sister ties a sacred thread called a Rakhi on her brother’s wrist, and in return, the brother pledges to stand by her through every challenge.

Although my sister couldn’t be there, Chinu (User:Chinmayee Mishra), a fellow member of the Odia Wikimedians User Group and someone who has always supported me in many ways, tied a Rakhi on my wrist. It was a heartfelt gesture that made me feel at home even miles away from India.

In addition to that, we tied threads to a nearby tree, symbolizing our wish for protection, growth, and a safe future. I also shared this moment with fellow Wikimedians like Swayam, Suyash, Nitesh, Sarthak, Chinu, and Asaf Bartov, making the celebration even more meaningful and memorable.

Socialising with fun

After the conference sessions concluded each day, there were some fun activities like bowling and social gatherings. I went bowling with fellow participants, which was a fun experience. I got to play a few other games and enjoy some lighthearted competition.

After the conference officially ended, a closing dinner party was organized at a nearby hotel, which most participants thoroughly enjoyed. I’m not much of a party person, so I left early, but even attending briefly was a pleasant and unique experience.

After the conference

Kenya is world-famous for the Masai Mara and its rich wildlife heritage. However, due to our personal schedules, we didn’t have time to explore these iconic sites. Before returning, we did manage to visit the National Museum of Kenya and the Snake Park.

At the National Museum, I learned about Kenya’s history, African culture, and the various movements that shaped the nation. The Snake Park offered a fascinating glimpse into different species of snakes and fish, complete with informative displays and explanations, making it an educational and memorable stop before our journey home.

I feel grateful for these experiences and look forward to having many such unique moments of learning and growing together in the Wikimedia ecosystem.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation