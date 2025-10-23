AWA ICJ Monthly Update — October 2025

October was an engaging and productive month for the AWA Inclusion and Climate Justice Fellowship 2025 (AWA ICJ) community, with a series of learning sessions and active contributions to Wikimedia projects.

Learning and Capacity Building

Our sessions for the month kicked off with an Office Hour held on October 10, providing space for members to share updates and discuss community progress.

On October 11, we had a focused discussion on Running Queries on Wikidata, helping participants understand how to retrieve and analyze data effectively.

This was followed by a hands-on training session on October 12 titled “Tools for Editing on Wikimedia Projects,” facilitated by Rhoda James, where participants explored practical tools that enhance their editing experience across Wikipedia and Wikidata.

Community Contributions

Throughout the month, members contributed significantly to Wikimedia platforms through content creation, editing, and translation. Their work included editing and improving articles such as Steven Monjeza, John Heche, Citizens Network for Community Development Zambia and Civil Society Network on Climate Change, as well as contributing to pages like Zambia Climate Change Network, Tanzania Civil Society Forum on Climate Change, and Martha Kwataine.

From the Outreach Dashboard, we recorded impressive progress so far. The AWA Inclusion and Climate Justice Project has achieved 376 articles edited, and a total of 2.55K edits. Contributors have added 532 references and 167K words, with the articles collectively attracting over 70.2K views.

On Wikidata, participants have made notable contributions so far, with 104 items created, 1.1K claims added, and 1.68K total revisions. Additionally, 123 labels, 117 descriptions, and 29 aliases were added, alongside 220 references and 124 qualifiers. These statistics highlight the community’s strong engagement and consistent efforts in promoting inclusion and climate justice across Wikimedia platforms.

In Summary

The October activities reflected AWA ICJ’s continuous commitment to knowledge sharing, collaboration, and documentation of African voices and organizations within the Wikimedia ecosystem.

As the next month draws to a close, we look forward to building on these efforts, strengthening our impact, improving representation, and empowering more African women through open knowledge.

