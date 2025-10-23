Shaping a New Generation of Wikipedia Editors

At the International Islamic Academy of Tashkent, I am surrounded by many talented young people with diverse interests. Some of them are passionate about learning languages such as Arabic, Persian, Russian and English, while others spend their time deep in Islamic studies or exploring the vast resources of the university library. Watching their curiosity and dedication has made me realize how important it is to introduce such bright students to the Wikimedia movement.

Since last year, I have been regularly conducting Wikipedia training sessions for female students — more than ten so far. Through these sessions, I teach them how to create user accounts, edit articles, and work with templates. Most of my students specialize in Arabic language and Islamic studies, and some of them also know Turkish. These linguistic skills make them valuable contributors to the Uzbek Wikipedia, especially when it comes to improving articles about Islamic scholars and classical Arabic thinkers.

One of the most common challenges I face while editing is transliteration — finding the most accurate way to represent Arabic names in Uzbek. This is where my students often surprise me. They can easily read the Arabic original and help me confirm correct spellings or identify subtle linguistic nuances. Their knowledge has helped make articles not only more accurate but also more culturally authentic.

Introducing a new group of students to the world of free knowledge through their first Wikipedia class.

Just a week ago, I met a new group of first-year students who had recently joined the academy. They were curious about Wikipedia, so I held a two-hour introductory session for them. During our time together, we discussed what Wikipedia is, how to create and edit articles, and how to cite reliable sources. One of the students mentioned that she was interested in photography, so I introduced her to Wikimedia Commons and showed her how photographers around the world share their work under free licenses.

I also shared my own journey — how I started contributing, what I learned through my involvement in Wikimedia projects, and my unforgettable experience attending Wikimania. It was rewarding to see how inspired they were by the idea that their work could help make knowledge accessible to everyone.

By the end of the session, my voice was nearly gone from talking non-stop, but my heart was full of joy. Seeing their enthusiasm and curiosity reminded me why I continue doing this — because every new editor brings new energy, new perspectives, and new stories to our movement.

The students told me they plan to come again next week, bringing more of their friends with them. This time, I plan to teach them how to work with templates and edit on Wikiquote. I want to teach them how to participate in new project, #shesaid. My hope is that these young women will continue to explore, learn, and contribute to Wikimedia projects — and that one day, they will help shape the next generation of editors in Uzbekistan.

