A new core curriculum: seven comprehensive video modules from the Wikimedia Foundation for beginners

Want to learn how to edit Wikipedia? – A new free self-paced course, all in video with subtitles, is available from the Wikimedia Foundation!

The course covers the core content policies of English Wikipedia, and will teach you everything you need to contribute with confidence and to avoid the mistakes that often get people’s contributions rejected.

Course structure

The full course includes 13 hours of videos, cut into very digestible short segments (rarely more than 5 minutes each; often shorter). Some segments are followed by comprehension quizzes to assist learners in ensuring they understood the segment. All videos have English subtitles, to ease understanding and to prepare for potential translation.

The modules are intended for complete beginners, and assume no prior knowledge about Wikimedia, but do assume proficiency in English and a high-school level of education.

They are intended to be taken in order, but can be taken separately. This is so that learners who are not complete beginners, but only want to strengthen their understanding of, for example, copyright and free licenses, can directly take just that module.

How do I start?

Make sure you have a Wikimedia account (it’s free!), and visit the course introduction module. That page also explains how to create a Wikimedia account if you don’t already have one.

Your feedback is very welcome at comdevteam@wikimedia.org.

