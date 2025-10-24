Reflecting on My Experience at the Train the Trainers Northwest Edition in Kano

Last week, I had the privilege of being selected by the Wikimedia Nigeria User Group to participate in the Train the Trainers (TTT) Northwest Edition, held in Kano State. The four-day intensive training brought together senior Wikimedia editors and community leaders from across the region to deepen their knowledge, acquire new skills, and strengthen collaboration among local Wikimedia communities.

The TTT program served as an inspiring platform where participants explored various aspects of the Wikimedia movement, from community organizing and project management to improving content quality across Wikimedia projects. The sessions were rich, interactive, and practical, providing us with hands-on experience on how to become more effective trainers and contributors.

Fulani215 n front of program roll up banner

My Key Takeaway

While every session was impactful and enlightening, one that stood out for me was facilitated by Ayokanmi, the Programs Director of the Wikimedia Nigeria User Group. His session focused on practical Wikimedia tools that help editors work smarter and more efficiently. I gained valuable insights into tools such as Twinkle, Reference Refill, and others that simplify editing, referencing, and maintenance tasks on Wikipedia. These tools, when properly utilized, can significantly improve the quality and speed of contributions.

Fulani215 collecting certificate of recognition by Nigeria Wikimedia User group

Additionally, I learned more about Wikipedia’s Neutral Point of View (NPOV) one of the core principles that guide the community in ensuring that information remains balanced, verifiable, and unbiased. This deepened my understanding of how to create content that truly reflects Wikipedia’s mission of providing free knowledge that anyone can trust.

Photo during an excursion tour in Gidan makama National museum

Group photos with some participants

In Conclusion

Overall, the Train the Trainers Northwest Edition was not just a learning experience, but also a moment of reflection and growth. It reaffirmed my commitment to the Wikimedia movement and strengthened my desire to support the next generation of editors within my community. I look forward to applying these new skills in future projects and contributing more actively to the shared goal of expanding free knowledge across Nigeria and beyond.

