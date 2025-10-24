Wikidata 13th Birthday: Taiwan Special Event Recap PART 1

Monday, October 14, 2025

– Demo on features of OpenRefine

Wikidata Taiwan held the first of its three Special Events to celebrate the 13th birthday of Wikidata. The first event was dedicated to OpenRefine, a powerful data analysis tool, in the hope of improving our future work with its capabilities.

Before we went further, we would like to thank Wikimedia Deutschland for their support, which allowed us to expand our celebration to a greater scale.

During the event, we prepared a brief demonstration of OpenRefine, exploring its functions and features. The session was accompanied by plenty of refreshments and lively discussions. Among the many topics raised, OpenRefine’s ability to reconcile datasets against authority sources drew the most attention. Many participants were impressed by its potential; some eager to integrate it into in their personal workflow, while others were curious about the technical details and wondered if it could be run as a local server to process datasets among a team.

Beyond the technical discussion, we also touched on localization issues, as OpenRefine still has limited support in Chinese. Two particular terms, “Facets” and “Reconcile”, sparked much debate. To preserve OpenRefine’s distinct language while keeping it readable for general users, we brainstormed many options. Although we have yet to finalize our choices, the experience itself was valuable, showing our members what needs to be considered when working across languages.

– Active discussion among the participants

Finally, before we ended, there are two more Special Events planned in Taiwan to continue celebrating Wikidata’s 13th birthday. Please see the Special Event page for more details, and we wish to see you next time!

