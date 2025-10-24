Wikipedian Alice Wiegand receives the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany

On October 1, Wikipedian and chair of the Wikimedia Deutschland supervisory board, Alice Wiegand, was awarded the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. At the ceremony at Bellevue Palace, the President’s official residence, she was honored for her voluntary work for Wikipedia and the global Wikimedia movement.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier awards Alice Wiegand the Order of Merit; Credits: Steffen Prößdorf, CC BY-SA 4.0

Over twenty years of commitment to Wikipedia and free knowledge

“Especially now, in a time of crises and wars, we need people like you: your commitment, your humanity, your energy, your wisdom, and the example you set for others. I would like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart today!” With these words, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier addressed the 25 women and men who were awarded the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany at Bellevue Palace. Among them was Alice Wiegand, who has been volunteering for the German language Wikipedia for over 20 years – as an author, photographer, and, for several years, as an administrator. From 2012 to 2018, Alice was a member of the Wikimedia Foundation’s Board of Trustees, and since 2022 she has been chair of the volunteer supervisory board of Wikimedia Deutschland.

I am delighted to receive this special honor on behalf of the many thousands of people who share knowledge on Wikipedia and with the world. We are united by the goal of making the world’s knowledge freely accessible to all. In times when more and more people are unsure about what is fact and what is fake, it is more important than ever that everyone has access to reliable and source-based knowledge. – Alice Wiegand

“You are all doing a great job!”

At the ceremony in Berlin, a total of 25 women and men were honored for their outstanding contributions to the common good. Among them were former soccer world champion Philipp Lahm, actress Anna Loos, and citizens who volunteer to fight violence and extremism, campaigns for environmental and climate protection, or fulfill the last wishes of seriously ill children.

“You are all the best proof of how diverse this country is today and how much strength it can unleash,” Steinmeier said in his speech. He went on to emphasize: “You show us how we can live, protect, and strengthen democracy in practical ways, on both a small and large scale. You are all doing great things!”

Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier verleiht den Verdienstorden an Alice Wiegand

einige der Ausgezeichneten, in der Mitte Anna Loos und Alice Wiegand (3. und 4. v. l.)

Warm congratulations from Wikimedia Deutschland

The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany is the highest award that the Federal Republic bestows for services to the common good. Wikimedia Deutschland is very happy for Alice Wiegand and congratulate her warmly on this great honor. Over the past twenty years, she has made a special contribution to the German language Wikipedia, the global Wikimedia movement, and Wikimedia Deutschland. Wikimedia Deutschland Executive Director Franziska Heine emphasizes: “Alice’s commitment is exemplary for the many thousands of volunteers who make an invaluable contribution to knowledge, democracy, and a diverse society every day in the digital world. At the same time, this honor underscores the great social relevance that free access to knowledge has for our democratic society.”

Three questions for Alice Wiegand

Dear Alice, congratulations on being awarded the Federal Order of Merit. What are your impressions of the ceremony at Bellevue Palace?

The award ceremony was very impressive. The speech by the Federal President and the conversations at the reception afterwards underscored that the commitment to free knowledge, especially in Wikipedia, has a high social and democratic value. Free access to knowledge and the great work of the volunteers at Wikipedia must continue to be supported and protected.

You have already emphasized that you are accepting the award on behalf of the many people who share their knowledge on Wikipedia and with the world. Why is it more important than ever to contribute to Wikipedia today?

Even though many topics are already covered by articles, Wikipedia is never finished. Wikipedia articles should present a neutral view, be as up-to-date as possible, and, of course, be accurate. This is a big task, and Wikipedia needs committed people to contribute to it. At a time when a few large corporations determine the content and the way information and knowledge are disseminated, it is more important than ever to have an independent platform like Wikipedia, where content is not simply asserted but substantiated and discussed.

What are your wishes for Wikipedia and its communities for the future?

I wish us all confidence and solidarity. We face challenges: political and social values are being questioned, AI is rapidly taking hold in our daily lives, and the flood of digital information makes it nearly impossible to evaluate content. All of this has an impact on a free and open project like Wikipedia. With confidence and solidarity, we can meet these challenges. Wikipedia must remain a place on the internet where the provision of information is not driven by commercial goals.

