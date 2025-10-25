Wikimania 2025: My Wikimania Experience in Nairobi

‎This year’s Wikimania was extra special for me because it was my first Wikimania physical attendance.

‎It was such a joy to finally meet face-to-face with amazing Wikimedians I had only collaborated with online. From the learning sessions to fun activities like Karaoke Night.

I had the opportunity of presenting a lightning talk titled, “Building Digital Librarians: Training Librarians to Contribute to Open Knowledge” , presenting a lightning talk within 5 minutes taught me to be fast, concise, highlight the core message, and as well engage the audience. It also helped to build my confidence.

‎I attended the session by AfLIA, “The African library ecosystem and the Wikimedia movement in the continent: A marriage made in heaven” A panel of librarians and Wikimedians across Africa discussed how libraries and Wikimedia projects can engage, partner, and mutually reinforce each other. The session also emphasized on integrating Wikimedia Projects into African libraries Eco system, and how African librarians can use Wikimedia Projects to serve their communities better. This reassured me that I needed to do more as a Wikibrarian. ‎Attending the session “‎Strengthening Partnerships & Community Engagement for Open Knowledge” gave me insights to innovative ways to engage communities, strengthen institutional partnerships, and create long-term engagement models that drive Wikimedia’s global impact.

As a Wikimania scholar, I volunteered as a note-taker. I followed through presentations and noted points live. That role made me to listen more attentively which made me not only a passive consumer of sessions but also a contributor during the conference.

‎every moment was memorable. I had the opportunty to share a lightning talk, during the GLAM pre-conference.

‎I came back inspired, with new knowledge, friendships, and motivation to keep contributing to open knowledge.

‎I am grateful for this opportunity, and looking forward to another opportunity at a physical Wikimania attendance in the future.

‎

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation