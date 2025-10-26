Strengthening Youth Participation through the AWA Digitise Youth Fellowship: October Highlights

The Fellowship continues to empower young people with the knowledge and tools to contribute effectively to Wikimedia projects. October was another exciting month for the African Wikipedian Alliance (AWA) Digitize Youth project. This month’s activities focused on deepening new participants’ understanding of Wikipedia, Wikidata, and related open knowledge platforms.

We hosted two engaging training sessions for participants and introduced new fellows to the basics of contributing to Wikipedia and expanding the existing knowledge of returning members. These sessions provided hands-on guidance on article creation, editing and expanding, also on WIkidata contribution.

To foster ongoing mentorship and support, we held our Office Hour on October 12th, where participants joined to discuss their progress, ask questions, and share challenges encountered while contributing to Wikimedia projects.

This month, our collective efforts led to the creation and improvement of significant content across Wikimedia projects:

This month’s outcomes reflect the hard work and commitment of our participants, these impacts include;

30 contents worked on across Wikimedia projects.



6 new Wikipedia articles created and 8 updated.



9 new items added to Wikidata and 7 existing ones improved.

Highlights of the articles created are;

Daniel Cabou

Malick Gakou



Ministry of Youth and Culture



In addition, 7 new participants joined our mentorship group, expanding our community of young volunteers who are willing to learn and grow during the fellowship.

Reflections and Next Steps

This journey is not just about ticking boxes or completing tasks, it’s about the effect of updated knowledge, freedom of expression, and digital empowerment across Africa especially in Ethiopia and Senegal.

As we approach the final phase of the fellowship next month, I’m excited to deepen our training efforts, strengthen collaborations with experienced editors, and continue supporting the newbies that were recruited during the fellows in every way possible. Together, we’re shaping a generation of vibrant digital participants committed to sustaining the spirit of open knowledge in our communities even beyond the fellowship.

Want to be a part of this community?



Kindly do well to fill the Needs Assessment form and Join our Whatsapp Community.

“Together, we are not just digitising, we are transforming the African narratives”

